This setup aims to be a lightweight solution that provides a consistent smooth scrolling experience across all platforms, devices and hardware.
No animation features are included as there are other libraries that can be used with ASScroll. GreenSock's ScrollTrigger is a great example and a demo is included below
npm i --save @ashthornton/asscroll or
yarn add @ashthornton/asscroll
Also available via JSDelivr CDN which you can then include with a
<script> tag.
asscroll-container to the parent element of the content to be smooth scrolled. By default, the first child found within will be scrolled. Both of these selectors be changed in the options.
<body>
<div asscroll-container>
<div><!-- The Y translation will be applied to this element --></div>
</div>
</body>
import ASScroll from '@ashthornton/asscroll'
const asscroll = new ASScroll()
window.addEventListener('load', () => {
asscroll.enable()
})
Creates an ASScroll instance
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[parameters]
object
|[parameters.containerElement]
string |
HTMLElement
"[asscroll-container]"
|The selector string for the outer container element, or the element itself
|[parameters.scrollElements]
string |
HTMLElement |
NodeList
"[asscroll]"
|The selector string for the elements to scroll, or the elements themselves
|[parameters.ease]
number
0.075
|The ease amount for the transform lerp
|[parameters.touchEase]
number
1
|The ease amount for the transform lerp on touch devices
|[parameters.touchScrollType]
string
"none"
|Set the scrolling method on touch devices. Other options are 'transform' and 'scrollTop'. See the Touch Devices section for more info
|[parameters.scrollbarEl]
string
".asscrollbar"
|The selector string for the custom scrollbar element
|[parameters.scrollbarHandleEl]
string
".asscrollbar__handle"
|The selector string for the custom scrollbar handle element
|[parameters.customScrollbar]
boolean
true
|Toggle the custom scrollbar
|[parameters.scrollbarStyles]
boolean
true
|Include the scrollbar CSS via Javascript
|[parameters.disableNativeScrollbar]
boolean
true
|Disable the native browser scrollbar
|[parameters.disableRaf]
boolean
false
|Disable internal requestAnimationFrame loop in order to use an external one
|[parameters.disableResize]
boolean
false
|Disable internal resize event on the window in order to use an external one
|[parameters.limitLerpRate]
boolean
true
|Match lerp speed on >60Hz displays to that of a 60Hz display
|[parameters.blockScrollClass]
string
".asscroll-block"
|The class to add to elements that should block ASScroll when hovered
number
Returns the target scroll position.
Returns:
number - Target scroll position
number
Gets or sets the current scroll position.
Returns:
number - Current scroll position
|Param
|Type
|Description
|scrollPos
number
|The desired scroll position
Example (Sets the scroll position to 200, bypassing any lerps)
asscroll.currentPos = 200
number
Returns the maximum scroll height of the page.
Returns:
number - Maxmium scroll height
HTMLElement
Returns the outer element that ASScroll is attached to.
Returns:
HTMLElement - The outer element
Array
Returns the the element(s) that ASScroll is scrolling.
Returns:
Array - An array of elements ASScroll is scrolling
boolean
Returns whether or not ASScroll is in horizontal scroll mode
Returns:
boolean - The status of horizontal scroll
boolean
Returns whether or not ASScroll is actively transforming the page element(s). For example, would return false if running on a touch device and touchScrollType !== 'transform', or if ASScroll was currently disabled via the .disable() method.
Returns:
boolean - The status of actively controlling the page scroll
Enable ASScroll.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[parameters]
object
|[parameters.newScrollElements]
boolean |
NodeList |
HTMLElement
false
|Specify the new element(s) that should be scrolled
|[parameters.reset]
boolean
false
|Reset the scroll position to 0
|[parameters.restore]
boolean
false
|Restore the scroll position to where it was when disable() was called
|[parameters.horizontalScroll]
boolean
false
|Toggle horizontal scrolling
Example (Enables ASScroll on the '.page' element and resets the scroll position to 0)
asscroll.enable({ newScrollElements: document.querySelector('.page'), reset: true })
Example (Enables ASScroll and restores to the previous position before ASScroll.disable() was called)
asscroll.enable({ restore: true })
Disable ASScroll.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[parameters]
object
|[parameters.inputOnly]
boolean
false
|Only disable the ability to manually scroll (still allow transforms)
Example (Disables the ability to manually scroll whilst still allowing position updates to be made via asscroll.currentPos, for example)
asscroll.disable({ inputOnly: true })
Call the internal animation frame request callback.
Call the internal resize callback.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[parameters]
object
|[parameters.width]
number
|Window width
|[parameters.height]
number
|Window height
Add an event listener.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|eventName
string
|Name of the event you wish to listen for
|callback
function
|Callback function that should be executed when the event fires
Example (Logs out the scroll position when the 'scroll' event is fired)
asscroll.on('scroll', scrollPos => console.log(scrollPos))
Example (Returns the target scroll position and current scroll position during the internal update loop)
asscroll.on('update', ({ targetPos, currentPos }) => console.log(targetPos, currentPos))
Example (Fires when the lerped scroll position has reached the target position)
asscroll.on('scrollEnd', scrollPos => console.log(scrollPos))
Remove an event listener.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|eventName
string
|Name of the event
|callback
function
|Callback function
Scroll to a given position on the page.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|targetPos
number
|Target scroll position
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
|Whether to emit the external scroll events or not
Deprecated
See: update
Deprecated
See: resize
When
customScrollbar is enabled in the options, a default set of styles will get added to the page that match the following HTML:
<div class="asscrollbar"><div class="asscrollbar__handle"><div></div></div></div>
This HTML will get added to your page automatically if you don't add it yourself.
You can change the classes that are used by changing the
scrollbarEl and
scrollbarHandleEl options.
You can use your own styles by setting the
scrollbarStyles option to false.
⚠ Note: These styles are added via JS so will only be applied after JS has loaded. This may cause the native scrollbar to show for a moment before the styles are added resulting in a jump of the page.
You can include the styles necessary to hide the native scrollbar in your CSS by copy and pasting the contents of
/css/index.css or simply by importing them into your CSS setup. For example:
@import '~@ashthornton/asscroll/css'
Multiple requestAnimationFrame loops causes a significant impact on performance, so ASScroll provides the option to disable its internal rAF loop in order for you to update it yourself externally.
const asscroll = new ASScroll({
disableRaf: true
})
// Regular RAF loop
requestAnimationFrame(onRaf)
function onRaf() {
asscroll.update()
requestAnimationFrame(onRaf)
}
// Or use with GSAP's internal RAF
gsap.ticker.add(asscroll.update)
You may already have a window resize listener in your project where you get the window size for other components. Rather than let ASScroll access these window properties during its internal resize event, which causes extra browser calculations, you can pass your own values.
const asscroll = new ASScroll({
disableResize: true
})
window.addEventListener('resize', () => {
// trigger other resize logic
const width = window.innerWidth
const height = window.innerHeight
asscroll.resize({ width, height })
})
ASScroll provides three options for handling itself on touch devices via the
touchScrollType option:
'none': Disabled completely, falling back to native scroll whilst still providing scroll position properties
'transform': Continue to transform the scroll elements with an ease setting specifically to touch devices
'scrollTop': Utilise the
scrollTop value of the container element when used in conjunction with CSS that prevents resizes and browser UI from toggling
The
scrollTop option is primarily used for syncing WebGL content to the scroll position on mobile, without overriding the native inertia scroll. Some CSS will be injected automatically when this option is enabled. This CSS can be found here.
touchScrollType: transform will also achieve DOM and WebGL content sync but is more expensive.