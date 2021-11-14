MobX React Form

Reactive MobX Form State Management

Features

Extensibles Validation Plugins.

Sync & Async Validation (w/ Promises & automatic errors).

Nested Fields (w/ Serialization & Validation).

Nested Forms (w/ Nested Submission & Validation Hooks).

Event Hooks, Event Handlers & Validation Hooks

Observers & Interceptors

Bindings for custom Components.

Support for Material UI, React Widgets, React Select & more.

Dedicated DevTools Package.

Quick Start

npm install --save mobx-react-form

Choose and Setup a Validation Plugin

See Validation Plugins for more info on supported packages.

Below we are creating a plugins object using the validatorjs package to enable DVR functionalities (Declarative Validation Rules).

import dvr from 'mobx-react-form/lib/validators/DVR' ; import validatorjs from 'validatorjs' ; const plugins = { dvr : dvr(validatorjs) };

Define the Form Fields

Define the fields as a collection with a rules property for the validation.

const fields = [{ name : 'email' , label : 'Email' , placeholder : 'Insert Email' , rules : 'required|email|string|between:5,25' , }, { name : 'password' , label : 'Password' , placeholder : 'Insert Password' , rules : 'required|string|between:5,25' , }, { name : 'passwordConfirm' , label : 'Password Confirmation' , placeholder : 'Confirm Password' , rules : 'required|string|same:password' , }];

You can also define fields as an object .

Define the Validation Hooks

const hooks = { onSuccess(form) { alert( 'Form is valid! Send the request here.' ); console .log( 'Form Values!' , form.values()); }, onError(form) { alert( 'Form has errors!' ); console .log( 'All form errors' , form.errors()); } }

Initialize the Form

Simply pass the fields , plugins and hooks objects to the constructor

import MobxReactForm from 'mobx-react-form' ; const myForm = new MobxReactForm({ fields }, { plugins, hooks });

Pass the myForm to a react component

The package provide some built-in and ready to use Event Handlers:

onSubmit(e) , onClear(e) , onReset(e) & more...

import React from 'react' ; import { observer } from 'mobx-react' ; export default observer( ( { myForm } ) => ( < form onSubmit = {myForm.onSubmit} > < label htmlFor = {myForm.$( ' email ') .id }> {myForm.$('email').label} </ label > < input { ...myForm. $(' email ') .bind ()} /> < p > {myForm.$('email').error} </ p > {/* ... other inputs ... */} < button type = "submit" onClick = {myForm.onSubmit} > Submit </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = {myForm.onClear} > Clear </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = {myForm.onReset} > Reset </ button > < p > {myForm.error} </ p > </ form > ));

Other Field Props are available. See the docs for more details.

Extending the Form class

See how to implement the same configuration of this quickstart extending the Form class

Contributing

Fork the repository Make applicable changes (with tests!) To run tests: yarn test Ensure builds succeed: yarn run build Commit via yarn to run pre-commit checks: yarn run commit

New Issues

When opening new issues, provide the setup of your form in a CodeSandbox.

These issues, and the ones which provides also PR with failing tests will get higher priority.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

