This package is a monorepo that contains the cli and the core for the
@as-pect packages.
Write your module in AssemblyScript and get blazing fast bootstrapped tests with WebAssembly speeds!
To view the documentation, it's located here on the gitbook. If there are any issues with the docs, please feel free to file an issue!
To contribute please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
Thanks to @willemneal and
@MaxGraey for all their support in making
as-pect the
best software it can be.
Other Contributors:
Special thanks to the AssemblyScript team for creating AssemblyScript itself.