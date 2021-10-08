This package is a monorepo that contains the cli and the core for the @as-pect packages.

Write your module in AssemblyScript and get blazing fast bootstrapped tests with WebAssembly speeds!

Documentation

To view the documentation, it's located here on the gitbook. If there are any issues with the docs, please feel free to file an issue!

Contributors

To contribute please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Thanks to @willemneal and @MaxGraey for all their support in making as-pect the best software it can be.

Other Contributors:

@trusktr - Documentation Changes

@MaxGraey - Performance API suggestions

@torch2424 - Documentation Changes

@dcodeIO - Made AssemblyScript itself!

@9oelM - Misc functionalities

Special Thanks

Special thanks to the AssemblyScript team for creating AssemblyScript itself.