@as-pect/assembly

by as-pect
6.2.0 (see all)

🔥Blazing🔥 fast testing with AssemblyScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk: 4.1K

4.1K

GitHub Stars: 145

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors: 15

15

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jtenner/as-pect

This package is a monorepo that contains the cli and the core for the @as-pect packages.

Greenkeeper badge Build Status Coverage Status lerna

Write your module in AssemblyScript and get blazing fast bootstrapped tests with WebAssembly speeds!

Documentation

To view the documentation, it's located here on the gitbook. If there are any issues with the docs, please feel free to file an issue!

Contributors

To contribute please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Thanks to @willemneal and @MaxGraey for all their support in making as-pect the best software it can be.

Other Contributors:

Special Thanks

Special thanks to the AssemblyScript team for creating AssemblyScript itself.

