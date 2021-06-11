morphdom

Lightweight module for morphing an existing DOM node tree to match a target DOM node tree. It's fast and works with the real DOM—no virtual DOM needed!

This module was created to solve the problem of updating the DOM in response to a UI component or page being rerendered. One way to update the DOM is to simply toss away the existing DOM tree and replace it with a new DOM tree (e.g., myContainer.innerHTML = newHTML ). While replacing an existing DOM tree with an entirely new DOM tree will actually be very fast, it comes with a cost. The cost is that all of the internal state associated with the existing DOM nodes (scroll positions, input caret positions, CSS transition states, etc.) will be lost. Instead of replacing the existing DOM tree with a new DOM tree we want to transform the existing DOM tree to match the new DOM tree while minimizing the number of changes to the existing DOM tree. This is exactly what the morphdom module does! Give it an existing DOM node tree and a target DOM node tree and it will efficiently transform the existing DOM node tree to exactly match the target DOM node tree with the minimum amount of changes.

morphdom does not rely on any virtual DOM abstractions. Because morphdom is using the real DOM, the DOM that the web browser is maintaining will always be the source of truth. Even if you have code that manually manipulates the DOM things will still work as expected. In addition, morphdom can be used with any templating language that produces an HTML string.

The transformation is done in a single pass of both the original DOM tree and the target DOM tree and is designed to minimize changes to the DOM while still ensuring that the morphed DOM exactly matches the target DOM. In addition, the algorithm used by this module will automatically match up elements that have corresponding IDs and that are found in both the original and target DOM tree.

Support for diffing the real DOM with a virtual DOM was introduced in v2.1.0 . Virtual DOM nodes are expected to implement the minimal subset of the real DOM API required by morphdom and virtual DOM nodes are automatically upgraded real DOM nodes if they need to be moved into the real DOM. For more details, please see: docs/virtual-dom.md.

Usage

First install the module into your project:

npm install morphdom --save

NOTE: Published npm packages:

dist/morphdom-umd.js

dist/morphdom-esm.js

The code below shows how to morph one <div> element to another <div> element.

var morphdom = require ( 'morphdom' ); var el1 = document .createElement( 'div' ); el1.className = 'foo' ; var el2 = document .createElement( 'div' ); el2.className = 'bar' ; morphdom(el1, el2); expect(el1.className).to.equal( 'bar' );

You can also pass in an HTML string for the second argument:

var morphdom = require ( 'morphdom' ); var el1 = document .createElement( 'div' ); el1.className = 'foo' ; el1.innerHTML = 'Hello John' ; morphdom(el1, '<div class="bar">Hello Frank</div>' ); expect(el1.className).to.equal( 'bar' ); expect(el1.innerHTML).to.equal( 'Hello Frank' );

NOTE: This module will modify both the original and target DOM node tree during the transformation. It is assumed that the target DOM node tree will be discarded after the original DOM node tree is morphed.

Examples

See: ./examples/

Browser Support

IE9+ and any modern browser

Proper namespace support added in v1.4.0

API

morphdom(fromNode, toNode, options) : Node

The morphdom(fromNode, toNode, options) function supports the following arguments:

fromNode ( Node )- The node to morph

)- The node to morph toNode ( Node | String ) - The node that the fromNode should be morphed to (or an HTML string)

| ) - The node that the should be morphed to (or an HTML string) options ( Object ) - See below for supported options

The returned value will typically be the fromNode . However, in situations where the fromNode is not compatible with the toNode (either different node type or different tag name) then a different DOM node will be returned.

Supported options (all optional):

getNodeKey ( Function(node) ) - Called to get the Node 's unique identifier. This is used by morphdom to rearrange elements rather than creating and destroying an element that already exists. This defaults to using the Node 's id property. (Note that form fields must not have a name corresponding to forms' DOM properties, e.g. id .)

( ) - Called to get the 's unique identifier. This is used by to rearrange elements rather than creating and destroying an element that already exists. This defaults to using the 's property. (Note that form fields must not have a corresponding to forms' DOM properties, e.g. .) onBeforeNodeAdded ( Function(node) ) - Called before a Node in the to tree is added to the from tree. If this function returns false then the node will not be added. Should return the node to be added.

( ) - Called before a in the tree is added to the tree. If this function returns then the node will not be added. Should return the node to be added. onNodeAdded ( Function(node) ) - Called after a Node in the to tree has been added to the from tree.

( ) - Called after a in the tree has been added to the tree. onBeforeElUpdated ( Function(fromEl, toEl) ) - Called before a HTMLElement in the from tree is updated. If this function returns false then the element will not be updated.

( ) - Called before a in the tree is updated. If this function returns then the element will not be updated. onElUpdated ( Function(el) ) - Called after a HTMLElement in the from tree has been updated.

( ) - Called after a in the tree has been updated. onBeforeNodeDiscarded ( Function(node) ) - Called before a Node in the from tree is discarded. If this function returns false then the node will not be discarded.

( ) - Called before a in the tree is discarded. If this function returns then the node will not be discarded. onNodeDiscarded ( Function(node) ) - Called after a Node in the from tree has been discarded.

( ) - Called after a in the tree has been discarded. onBeforeElChildrenUpdated ( Function(fromEl, toEl) ) - Called before the children of a HTMLElement in the from tree are updated. If this function returns false then the child nodes will not be updated.

( ) - Called before the children of a in the tree are updated. If this function returns then the child nodes will not be updated. childrenOnly ( Boolean ) - If true then only the children of the fromNode and toNode nodes will be morphed (the containing element will be skipped). Defaults to false .

var morphdom = require ( 'morphdom' ); var morphedNode = morphdom(fromNode, toNode, { getNodeKey : function ( node ) { return node.id; }, onBeforeNodeAdded : function ( node ) { return node; }, onNodeAdded : function ( node ) { }, onBeforeElUpdated : function ( fromEl, toEl ) { return true ; }, onElUpdated : function ( el ) { }, onBeforeNodeDiscarded : function ( node ) { return true ; }, onNodeDiscarded : function ( node ) { }, onBeforeElChildrenUpdated : function ( fromEl, toEl ) { return true ; }, childrenOnly : false });

FAQ

Can I make morphdom blaze through the DOM tree even faster? Yes.

morphdom(fromNode, toNode, { onBeforeElUpdated : function ( fromEl, toEl ) { if (fromEl.isEqualNode(toEl)) { return false } return true } })

This avoids traversing through the entire subtree when you know they are equal. While we haven't added this to the core lib yet due to very minor concerns, this is an easy way to make DOM diffing speeds on par with virtual DOM.

Isn't the DOM slow?

UPDATE: As of v2.1.0 , morphdom supports both diffing a real DOM tree with another real DOM tree and diffing a real DOM tree with a virtual DOM tree. See: docs/virtual-dom.md for more details.

No, the DOM data structure is not slow. The DOM is a key part of any web browser so it must be fast. Walking a DOM tree and reading the attributes on DOM nodes is not slow. However, if you attempt to read a computed property on a DOM node that requires a relayout of the page then that will be slow. However, morphdom only cares about the following properties and methods of a DOM node:

node.firstChild

node.nextSibling

node.nodeType

node.nodeName

node.nodeValue

node.attributes

node.value

node.selected

node.disabled

actualize(document) (non-standard, used to upgrade a virtual DOM node to a real DOM node)

(non-standard, used to upgrade a virtual DOM node to a real DOM node) hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, name)

isSameNode(anotherNode)

What about the virtual DOM?

Libraries such as a React and virtual-dom solve a similar problem using a Virtual DOM. That is, at any given time there will be the real DOM (that the browser rendered) and a lightweight and persistent virtual DOM tree that is a mirror of the real DOM tree. Whenever the view needs to update, a new virtual DOM tree is rendered. The new virtual DOM tree is then compared with the old virtual DOM tree using a diffing algorithm. Based on the differences that are found, the real DOM is then "patched" to match the new virtual DOM tree and the new virtual DOM tree is persisted for future diffing.

Both morphdom and virtual DOM based solutions update the real DOM with the minimum number of changes. The only difference is in how the differences are determined. morphdom compares real DOM nodes while virtual-dom and others only compare virtual DOM nodes.

There are some drawbacks to using a virtual DOM-based approach even though the Virtual DOM has improved considerably over the last few years:

The real DOM is not the source of truth (the persistent virtual DOM tree is the source of truth)

The real DOM cannot be modified behind the scenes (e.g., no jQuery) because the diff is done against the virtual DOM tree

A copy of the real DOM must be maintained in memory at all times (albeit a lightweight copy of the real DOM)

The virtual DOM is an abstraction layer that introduces code overhead

The virtual DOM representations are not standardized and will vary by implementation

The virtual DOM can only efficiently be used with code and templating languages that produce a virtual DOM tree

The premise for using a virtual DOM is that the DOM is "slow". While there is slightly more overhead in creating actual DOM nodes instead of lightweight virtual DOM nodes, in practice there isnt much difference. In addition, as web browsers get faster the DOM data structure will also likely continue to get faster so there benefits to avoiding the abstraction layer.

Moreover, we have found that diffing small changes may be faster with actual DOM. As the diffing become larger, the cost of diffs slow down due to IO and virtual dom benefits begin to show.

See the Benchmarks below for a comparison of morphdom with virtual-dom.

Which is better: rendering to an HTML string or rendering virtual DOM nodes?

There are many high performance templating engines that stream out HTML strings with no intermediate virtual DOM nodes being produced. On the server, rendering directly to an HTML string will always be faster than rendering virtual DOM nodes (that then get serialized to an HTML string). In a benchmark where we compared server-side rendering for Marko (with Marko Widgets) and React we found that Marko was able to render pages ten times faster than React with much lower CPU usage (see: Marko vs React: Performance Benchmark)

A good strategy to optimize for performance is to render a template to an HTML string on the server, but to compile the template such that it renders to a DOM/virtual DOM in the browser. This approach offers the best performance for both the server and the browser. In the near future, support for rendering to a virtual DOM will be added to the Marko templating engine.

What projects are using morphdom ?

morphdom is being used in the following projects:

Phoenix Live View ( v0.0.1+ ) - Rich, real-time user experiences with server-rendered HTML

( ) - Rich, real-time user experiences with server-rendered HTML TS LiveView ( v0.1.0+ ) - Build SSR realtime SPA with Typescript

( ) - Build SSR realtime SPA with Typescript Omi.js ( v1.0.1+ ) - Open and modern framework for building user interfaces.

( ) - Open and modern framework for building user interfaces. Marko Widgets ( v5.0.0-beta+ ) - Marko Widgets is a high performance and lightweight UI components framework that uses the Marko templating engine for rendering UI components. You can see how Marko Widgets compares to React in performance by taking a look at the following benchmark: Marko vs React: Performance Benchmark

( ) - Marko Widgets is a high performance and lightweight UI components framework that uses the Marko templating engine for rendering UI components. You can see how Marko Widgets compares to React in performance by taking a look at the following benchmark: Marko vs React: Performance Benchmark Catberry.js ( v6.0.0+ ) - Catberry is a framework with Flux architecture, isomorphic web-components and progressive rendering.

( ) - Catberry is a framework with Flux architecture, isomorphic web-components and progressive rendering. Composer.js ( v1.2.1 ) - Composer is a set of stackable libraries for building complex single-page apps. It uses morphdom in its rendering engine for efficient and non-destructive updates to the DOM.

( ) - Composer is a set of stackable libraries for building complex single-page apps. It uses morphdom in its rendering engine for efficient and non-destructive updates to the DOM. yo-yo.js ( v1.2.2 ) - A tiny library for building modular UI components using DOM diffing and ES6 tagged template literals. yo-yo powers a tiny, isomorphic framework called choo ( v3.3.0 ), which is designed to be fun.

( ) - A tiny library for building modular UI components using DOM diffing and ES6 tagged template literals. yo-yo powers a tiny, isomorphic framework called choo ( ), which is designed to be fun. vomit.js ( v0.9.19 ) - A library that uses the power of ES6 template literals to quickly create DOM elements that you can update and compose with Objects, Arrays, other DOM elements, Functions, Promises and even Streams. All with the ease of a function call.

( ) - A library that uses the power of ES6 template literals to quickly create DOM elements that you can update and compose with Objects, Arrays, other DOM elements, Functions, Promises and even Streams. All with the ease of a function call. CableReady ( v4.0+ ) - Server Rendered SPAs. CableReady provides a standard interface for invoking common client-side DOM operations from the server via ActionCable.

( ) - Server Rendered SPAs. CableReady provides a standard interface for invoking common client-side DOM operations from the server via ActionCable. Integrated Haskell Platform( all versions ) - A complete platform for developing server-rendered web applications in Haskell.

NOTE: If you are using a morphdom in your project please send a PR to add your project here

Benchmarks

Below are the results on running benchmarks on various DOM transformations for both morphdom , nanomorph and virtual-dom. This benchmark uses a high performance timer (i.e., window.performance.now() ) if available. For each test the benchmark runner will run 100 iterations. After all of the iterations are completed for one test the average time per iteration is calculated by dividing the total time by the number of iterations.

To run the benchmarks:

npm run benchmark

And then open the generated test-page.html in the browser to view the results:

file:///HOME/ path - to -morphdom/test/mocha-headless/ generated /test-page.html

The table below shows some sample benchmark results when running the benchmarks on a MacBook Pro (2.3 GHz Intel Core i5, 8 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR3). Remember, as noted above, the larger the diff needed to evaluate, the more vdom will perform better. The average time per iteration for each test is shown in the table below:

Total time for morphdom: 820.02ms

Total time for virtual-dom: 333.81ms (winner)

Total time for nanomorph: 3,177.85ms morphdom nanomorph virtual-dom attr-value-empty-string 0.01ms 0.02ms 0.01ms change-tagname 0.01ms 0.00ms 0.01ms change-tagname-ids 0.02ms 0.00ms 0.02ms data-table 0.60ms 1.38ms 0.80ms data-table2 2.72ms 12.42ms 0.84ms equal 0.50ms 1.33ms 0.02ms id-change-tag-name 0.03ms 0.04ms 0.04ms ids-nested 0.08ms 0.02ms 0.01ms ids-nested-2 0.03ms 0.02ms 0.05ms ids-nested-3 0.03ms 0.01ms 0.02ms ids-nested-4 0.04ms 0.04ms 0.03ms ids-nested-5 0.04ms 0.08ms 0.06ms ids-nested-6 0.03ms 0.03ms 0.03ms ids-nested-7 0.02ms 0.03ms 0.02ms ids-prepend 0.03ms 0.03ms 0.02ms input-element 0.02ms 0.04ms 0.00ms input-element-disabled 0.01ms 0.02ms 0.01ms input-element-enabled 0.01ms 0.02ms 0.01ms large 2.88ms 12.11ms 0.35ms lengthen 0.03ms 0.15ms 0.04ms one 0.01ms 0.03ms 0.01ms reverse 0.03ms 0.05ms 0.02ms reverse-ids 0.05ms 0.07ms 0.02ms select-element 0.07ms 0.14ms 0.03ms shorten 0.03ms 0.07ms 0.02ms simple 0.02ms 0.05ms 0.02ms simple-ids 0.05ms 0.09ms 0.04ms simple-text-el 0.03ms 0.04ms 0.03ms svg 0.03ms 0.05ms 0.01ms svg-append 0.06ms 0.06ms 0.07ms svg-append-new 0.02ms 0.02ms 0.18ms svg-no-default-namespace 0.05ms 0.09ms 0.04ms svg-xlink 0.01ms 0.05ms 0.00ms tag-to-text 0.00ms 0.00ms 0.01ms text-to-tag 0.00ms 0.00ms 0.01ms text-to-text 0.00ms 0.01ms 0.00ms textarea 0.01ms 0.02ms 0.01ms todomvc 0.55ms 3.05ms 0.32ms todomvc2 0.05ms 0.07ms 0.09ms two 0.01ms 0.02ms 0.01ms

NOTE: Chrome 72.0.3626.121

Maintainers

Contribute

Pull Requests welcome. Please submit Github issues for any feature enhancements, bugs or documentation problems. Please make sure tests pass:

npm test

License

MIT