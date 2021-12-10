⚠️ All non-publishing code in this repo is deprecated and moved to artsy/force. Use this repo only for Article components!

Installation

git clone https://github.com/artsy/reaction.git cd reaction npm install -g yarn yarn install brew install watchman (If you don 't already have Homebrew, go here for installation instructions: https://brew.sh/) cp .env.oss .env

Instructions

Run the tests: yarn test

Run the tests continuously (or use vscode-jest ): yarn test -- --watch

In vscode, run the TypeScript: Run type-checker task and open the PROBLEMS view to see continuous type-checker results.

When using new changes in metaphysics’ schema, be sure to update the local schema copy: $ yarn sync- schema

There are some suggested VSCode extensions in .vscode/extensions.json and additional docs at docs/vscode.md.

Developing in Force

Before you start, you should ensure Force is on the right branch and up-to-date.

Use yarn to kick off the force development process.

yarn integrate force

This command will build and compile reaction, publish it locally so it can be used in other places, link it into force for you, and then start reaction and force in watch mode.

This assumes force is a sibling directory of reaction. If it's not you can use the following setup instead.

PROJECT_PATH =path/to/force yarn integrate

If you need to attach force to a debugger, use the ENABLE_DEBUGGER command as follows

ENABLE_DEBUGGER = true yarn integrate force

Manual Linking and Unlinking with Force

To link your local reaction with your local force, run:

$ yarn link && yarn watch (wait until you see a message that X files have been successfully compiled before moving on ) $ cd ../force && yarn link @artsy/reaction && yarn start

To unlink your local reaction from your local force, run (in Force):

$ yarn unlink /reaction $ yarn add /reaction $ yarn start

Deployments

Reaction uses auto-release to automatically release on every PR. Every PR should have a label that matches one of the following

Version: Trivial

Version: Patch

Version: Minor

Version: Major

Peril will automatically add "Version: Patch", if you don't set one on creating your PR. No release will happen on a Trivial update.

If you're making a change but you don't want to immediate trigger a release (i.e. when 2 PRs need to go out together), specify the correct version and add the Skip Release label. That'll ensure when the next release happens the version is still bumped appropriately.

Publishing a Canary to NPM

Canaries are automatically published to NPM when creating a PR based off of a repo branch (i.e. not a fork). If you need to publish a canary of a fork you'll have to do a few manual steps:

Update package.json , set version to a canary version, e.g. 2.0.0-canary-<PR#> , 3.1.5-canary-<PR#> , ... Run npm publish --tag canary to publish the package under the canary tag Run yarn add @artsy/reaction@canary to install canary package Running npm dist-tag ls can be helpful to see what tagged packages are available

About Artsy

This project is the work of engineers at Artsy, the world's leading and largest online art marketplace and platform for discovering art. One of our core Engineering Principles is being Open Source by Default which means we strive to share as many details of our work as possible.

You can learn more about this work from our blog and by following @ArtsyOpenSource or explore our public data by checking out our API. If you're interested in a career at Artsy, read through our job postings!