A utility for converting HTML strings into React components. Converts standard HTML elements, attributes and inline styles into their React equivalents and provides a simple way to modify and replace the content.
npm install react-html-parser
# or
yarn add react-html-parser
import React from 'react';
import ReactHtmlParser, { processNodes, convertNodeToElement, htmlparser2 } from 'react-html-parser';
class HtmlComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const html = '<div>Example HTML string</div>';
return <div>{ ReactHtmlParser(html) }</div>;
}
}
It is important to understand that this library should not be used as a direct replacement for using properly sanitized HTML and that it only provides the same level of protection that React does which does not provide 100% protection. All HTML should be properly sanitized using a dedicated sanitisation library (such as dompurify for node/js) before being passed to this library to ensure that you are fully protected from malicious injections.
Whilst React has a certain level of protection to injection attacks built into it, it doesn't cover everything, for example:
<iframe src="javascript:alert('xss')" />
<a href="javascript:alert('xss')">click me</a>
Click here to see these in action and how to protect yourself using dompurify in the browser.
Including a sanitizer as part of the library means it is making decisions for you that may not be correct. It is up to you to decide what level of sanitization you need and to act accordingly. Some users may already be sanitizing on the server or others may have specialized requirements that cannot be covered by a generic implementation.
Additionally, HTML sanitization is a hard thing to get right and even the most popular and actively developed sanitizers have vulnerabilities discovered from time to time. By leaving the sanitization outside of this library it gives users the ability to patch and deploy any fixes needed immediately instead of having to wait for a new version of this library to be released with the fix.
function ReactHtmlParser(html, [options])
Takes an HTML string and returns equivalent React elements
import ReactHtmlParser from 'react-html-parser';
html: The HTML string to parse
options: Options object
htmlparser2
The transform function will be called for every node that is parsed by the library.
function transform(node, index)
node: The node being parsed. This is the htmlparser2 node object. Full details can be found on their project page but important properties are:
type (string): The type of node (tag, text, style etc)
name (string): The name of the node
children (array): Array of children nodes
next (node): The node's next sibling
prev (node): The node's previous sibling
parent (node): The node's parent
data (string): The text content, if the
type is text
index (number): The index of the node in relation to it's parent
return null
Returning null will prevent the node and all of it's children from being rendered.
function transform(node) {
// do not render any <span> tags
if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'span') {
return null;
}
}
return undefined
If the function does not return anything, or returns undefined, then the default behaviour will occur and the parser will continue was usual.
return React element
React elements can be returned directly
import React from 'react';
function transform(node) {
if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'b') {
return <div>This was a bold tag</div>;
}
}
Allows pre-processing the nodes generated from the html by
htmlparser2 before being passed to the library and converted to React elements.
function preprocessNodes(nodes)
nodes: The entire node tree generated by
htmlparser2.
The
preprocessNodes function should return a valid
htmlparser2 node tree.
function convertNodeToElement(node, index, transform)
Processes a node and returns the React element to be rendered. This function can be used in conjunction with the previously described
transform function to continue to process a node after modifying it.
import { convertNodeToElement } from 'react-html-parser';
node: The node to process
index (number): The index of the node in relation to it's parent
transform: The transform function as described above
import { convertNodeToElement } from 'react-html-parser';
function transform(node, index) {
// convert <ul> to <ol>
if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'ul') {
node.name = 'ol';
return convertNodeToElement(node, index, transform);
}
}
htmlparser2
The library exposes the
htmlparser2 library it uses. This allows consumers
to use it without having to add it as a separate dependency.
See https://github.com/fb55/htmlparser2 for full details.