openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@artsy/express-reloadable

by artsy
1.6.0 (see all)

Automatically hot-swap Express server code without the restart

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

355

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@artsy/express-reloadable

When developing a Node app it's common to rely on tools like node-dev or nodemon to make the development process more rapid by automatically restarting the server instance on file-change. What express-reloadable does is listen for source-code changes within a subset of your app and, scanning Node's internal module cache, clears the require call if found. This tricks Node into thinking the module has not yet been loaded, effectively hot-swapping out your code without a full restart. Additionally, when the watchModules option is passed, express-reloadable will listen for changes to NPM module code and reload on change. Useful when working with yarn link across packages / repos. Crazy-fast development speed!

Disclaimer: While this works for most of our use-cases, this is an example of "require hacking" and hasn't been tested in all environments. Your mileage may vary.

How it works:

  • express-reloadable is called with a path to an app, which it then mounts
  • When source-code within that folder / app changes an internal lookup is made to Node, scanning its require cache for the changed file
  • If found, it is cleared internally via delete require.cache[id]
  • When a new request is made express-reloadable executes a callback that re-requires the code and changes are instantly available.

Installation:

yarn add @artsy/express-reloadable

Example:

The below example assumes that the folders /api and /client exist, and that each contain an index file that exports a mountable express.js route.

import express from 'express'
import { createReloadable, isDevelopment } from '@artsy/express-reloadable'

const app = express()

if (isDevelopment) {

  // Pass in `app` and current `require` context
  const mountAndReload = createReloadable(app, require)

  // Pass in the path to an express sub-app and everything is taken care of
  mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './client'))

  // Full example:
  app.use('/api', mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './api')), {

    // If you need to mount an app at a particular root (`/api`), pass in
    // `mountPoint` as an option.
    mountPoint: '/api',

    // Or if you're using `yarn link` (or npm) to symlink external dependencies
    // during dev, pass in an array of modules to watch. Changes made internally
    // will be instantly available in the app. Additionally, using something like 
    // `glob`, other modules outside of express route path can be passed.
    watchModules: [
      '@artsy/reaction',
      '@artsy/artsy-xapp'
    ]
  }))

  // If prod, mount apps like normal
} else {
  app.use('/api', require('./api')
  app.use(require('./client')
}

app.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log(`Listening on port 3000`)
})

Troubleshooting:

Help! I've mounted my app using reloadable but I'm not seeing any changes?

For the utility to work you need to a) ensure that NODE_ENV=development (for safety) and b) the path to your app is absolute:

// Incorrect
app.use(reloadAndMount('./path/to/app'))

// Correct 
app.use(reloadAndMount(path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/app')))

Thanks:

This package was heavily inspired by @glenjamin's ultimate-hot-loading-example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

webpack-hot-middlewareWebpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Buggy
uhr
universal-hot-reloadHot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
136
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
nhl
node-hot-loaderHot module replacement (hot reload) for Node.js applications. Develop without server restarting.
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
683
hot
@soniccodes/hotpressWere you ever sick of waiting for express to restart the server just to test a simple change, now that's a thing of the past.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
13
er
express-reloadAutomatic hot reload express.js server
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
649
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial