When developing a Node app it's common to rely on tools like
node-dev or
nodemon to make the development process more rapid by automatically restarting the server instance on file-change. What
express-reloadable does is listen for source-code changes within a subset of your app and, scanning Node's internal module cache, clears the
require call if found. This tricks Node into thinking the module has not yet been loaded, effectively hot-swapping out your code without a full restart. Additionally, when the
watchModules option is passed,
express-reloadable will listen for changes to NPM module code and reload on change. Useful when working with
yarn link across packages / repos. Crazy-fast development speed!
Disclaimer: While this works for most of our use-cases, this is an example of "
require hacking"and hasn't been tested in all environments. Your mileage may vary.
How it works:
express-reloadable is called with a path to an app, which it then mounts
require cache for the changed file
delete require.cache[id]
express-reloadable executes a callback that re-requires the code and changes are instantly available.
Installation:
yarn add @artsy/express-reloadable
Example:
The below example assumes that the folders
/api and
/client exist, and that each contain an index file that exports a mountable express.js route.
import express from 'express'
import { createReloadable, isDevelopment } from '@artsy/express-reloadable'
const app = express()
if (isDevelopment) {
// Pass in `app` and current `require` context
const mountAndReload = createReloadable(app, require)
// Pass in the path to an express sub-app and everything is taken care of
mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './client'))
// Full example:
app.use('/api', mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './api')), {
// If you need to mount an app at a particular root (`/api`), pass in
// `mountPoint` as an option.
mountPoint: '/api',
// Or if you're using `yarn link` (or npm) to symlink external dependencies
// during dev, pass in an array of modules to watch. Changes made internally
// will be instantly available in the app. Additionally, using something like
// `glob`, other modules outside of express route path can be passed.
watchModules: [
'@artsy/reaction',
'@artsy/artsy-xapp'
]
}))
// If prod, mount apps like normal
} else {
app.use('/api', require('./api')
app.use(require('./client')
}
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log(`Listening on port 3000`)
})
Troubleshooting:
Help! I've mounted my app using reloadable but I'm not seeing any changes?
For the utility to work you need to a) ensure that
NODE_ENV=development (for safety) and b) the path to your app is absolute:
// Incorrect
app.use(reloadAndMount('./path/to/app'))
// Correct
app.use(reloadAndMount(path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/app')))
Thanks:
This package was heavily inspired by @glenjamin's ultimate-hot-loading-example.