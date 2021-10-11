When developing a Node app it's common to rely on tools like node-dev or nodemon to make the development process more rapid by automatically restarting the server instance on file-change. What express-reloadable does is listen for source-code changes within a subset of your app and, scanning Node's internal module cache, clears the require call if found. This tricks Node into thinking the module has not yet been loaded, effectively hot-swapping out your code without a full restart. Additionally, when the watchModules option is passed, express-reloadable will listen for changes to NPM module code and reload on change. Useful when working with yarn link across packages / repos. Crazy-fast development speed!

Disclaimer: While this works for most of our use-cases, this is an example of " require hacking" and hasn't been tested in all environments. Your mileage may vary.

How it works:

express-reloadable is called with a path to an app, which it then mounts

is called with a path to an app, which it then mounts When source-code within that folder / app changes an internal lookup is made to Node, scanning its require cache for the changed file

cache for the changed file If found, it is cleared internally via delete require.cache[id]

When a new request is made express-reloadable executes a callback that re-requires the code and changes are instantly available.

Installation:

yarn add @artsy/express-reloadable

Example:

The below example assumes that the folders /api and /client exist, and that each contain an index file that exports a mountable express.js route.

import express from 'express' import { createReloadable, isDevelopment } from '@artsy/express-reloadable' const app = express() if (isDevelopment) { const mountAndReload = createReloadable(app, require ) mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './client' )) app.use( '/api' , mountAndReload(path.resolve(__dirname, './api' )), { mountPoint : '/api' , watchModules : [ '@artsy/reaction' , '@artsy/artsy-xapp' ] })) } else { app.use( '/api' , require ( './api' ) app.use( require ( './client' ) } app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( `Listening on port 3000` ) })

Troubleshooting:

Help! I've mounted my app using reloadable but I'm not seeing any changes?

For the utility to work you need to a) ensure that NODE_ENV=development (for safety) and b) the path to your app is absolute:

app.use(reloadAndMount( './path/to/app' )) app.use(reloadAndMount(path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/app' )))

Thanks:

This package was heavily inspired by @glenjamin's ultimate-hot-loading-example.