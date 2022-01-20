This package provides information about devices, based on their reported user-agent, that gives insight into what responsive traits the device has. This can be used with a package such as @artsy/fresnel to only render markup on the server that the device actually supports and reduce the amount of bytes that need to be sent.
This package only cares about the viewport ‘width’ that the device supports, as that’s the only dimension that Artsy’s designs take into consideration.
The package exports a single
findDevice function, which given a user-agent string finds the first entry from the
exported
Devices list that matches. The result has the following fields of interest:
{
minWidth: number
maxWidth: number
resizable: boolean
touch: boolean
}
In case resizing is supported, the device should be considered as being able to display at any size between
minWidth
and
maxWidth. In case resizing is not supported,
minWidth and
maxWidth should be considered as the only two
possible width values.
The
touch value indicates if the device has a touch-screen.
The react-responsive-media example app for a demonstration of how to use this with server-side rendered React.
We only cover user-agents of which we’ve seen more than 1000 visits over the past 2 weeks on artsy.net. When new devices appear in that list we’ll add those to the existing coverage. Having said that, we very much appreciate additional coverage in the form of pull-requests!
In our current Android coverage we have many devices defined with a
minWidth of
0, because we haven’t yet determined
what the minimum width is on these devices that Chrome will display at when resizing the window. In case you own these
devices, please visit a site that reports the viewport and test what the minimum width is both in portrait and
landscape mode.
git clone https://github.com/artsy/detect-responsive-traits.git
cd detect-responsive-traits
yarn install
# Open VS Code with `code .`
# Run tests
yarn jest
This project uses auto-release to automatically release on every PR. Every PR should have a label that matches one of the following
No release will happen on a
Trivial update.