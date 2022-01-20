This package provides information about devices, based on their reported user-agent, that gives insight into what responsive traits the device has. This can be used with a package such as @artsy/fresnel to only render markup on the server that the device actually supports and reduce the amount of bytes that need to be sent.

This package only cares about the viewport ‘width’ that the device supports, as that’s the only dimension that Artsy’s designs take into consideration.

Usage

The package exports a single findDevice function, which given a user-agent string finds the first entry from the exported Devices list that matches. The result has the following fields of interest:

{ minWidth: number maxWidth: number resizable: boolean touch: boolean }

In case resizing is supported, the device should be considered as being able to display at any size between minWidth and maxWidth . In case resizing is not supported, minWidth and maxWidth should be considered as the only two possible width values.

The touch value indicates if the device has a touch-screen.

Example

The react-responsive-media example app for a demonstration of how to use this with server-side rendered React.

Caveats

We only cover user-agents of which we’ve seen more than 1000 visits over the past 2 weeks on artsy.net. When new devices appear in that list we’ll add those to the existing coverage. Having said that, we very much appreciate additional coverage in the form of pull-requests!

In our current Android coverage we have many devices defined with a minWidth of 0 , because we haven’t yet determined what the minimum width is on these devices that Chrome will display at when resizing the window. In case you own these devices, please visit a site that reports the viewport and test what the minimum width is both in portrait and landscape mode.

How do I work on this?

git clone https://github.com/artsy/detect-responsive-traits.git cd detect-responsive-traits yarn install yarn jest

How do I deploy this?

This project uses auto-release to automatically release on every PR. Every PR should have a label that matches one of the following

Version: Trivial

Version: Patch

Version: Minor

Version: Major