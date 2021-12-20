openbase logo
@artiso-solutions/tui-image-editor

by nhn
1.2.0 (see all)

🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.

Readme

Toast UI ImageEditor

Full featured image editor using HTML5 Canvas. It's easy to use and provides powerful filters.

github version npm version license PRs welcome code with hearth by NHN lerna

📦 Packages

6 -20-2018 17-45-54

🚩 Table of Contents

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome ChromeIE Internet ExplorerEdge EdgeSafari SafariFirefox Firefox
Yes10+YesYesYes

💪 Has full features that stick to the basic.

Photo manipulation

  • Crop, Flip, Rotation, Drawing, Shape, Icon, Text, Mask Filter, Image Filter

Integration function

  • Download, Image Load, Undo, Redo, Reset, Delete Object(Shape, Line, Mask Image...)
Crop Flip Rotation Drawing Shape
2018-06-04 4 33 16 2018-06-04 4 40 06 2018-06-04 4 43 02 2018-06-04 4 47 40 2018-06-04 4 51 45
Icon Text Mask Filter
2018-06-05 2 06 29 2018-06-05 2 14 36 2018-06-05 2 20 46 2018-06-05 2 27 10

Powerful filter function

  • Grayscale, Invert, Sepia, Blur Sharpen, Emboss, RemoveWhite, Brightness, Noise, Pixelate, ColorFilter, Tint, Multiply, Blend
GrayscaleNoiseEmbossPixelate
grayscalenoiseembosspixelate
SepiaSepia2Blend-rightenBlend-diffInvert
sepiasepia2blend-rightenblend-diffinvert
MultiflyTintBrightnessRemove-whiteSharpen
multiflytintbrightnessremove-whitesharpen

🙆 Easy to apply the size and design you want

Can be used everywhere.

  • Widely supported in browsers including IE10.

  • Option to support various display sizes. (allows you to use the editor features on your web pages at least over 550 * 450 sizes)

    2018-06-04 5 35 25

Nice default & Fully customizable Themes

  • Has a white and black theme, and you can modify the theme file to customize it.
  • Has an API so that you can create your own instead of the built-in.
black - topblack - bottomwhite - leftwhite - right
2018-06-05 1 41 132018-06-05 1 40 242018-06-05 1 41 482018-06-05 1 42 27

🎨 Features

  • Load image to canvas
  • Undo/Redo (With shortcut)
  • Crop
  • Flip
  • Rotation
  • Resize
  • Free drawing
  • Line drawing
  • Shape
  • Icon
  • Text
  • Mask Filter
  • Image Filter

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

📙 Documents

💬 Contributing

🔩 Dependency

🍞 TOAST UI Family

🚀 Used By

📜 License

MIT LICENSE

