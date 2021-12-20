Full featured image editor using HTML5 Canvas. It's easy to use and provides powerful filters.

📦 Packages

toast-ui.image-editor - Plain JavaScript component implemented by NHN.

toast-ui.vue-image-editor - Vue wrapper component is powered by NHN.

wrapper component is powered by NHN. toast-ui.react-image-editor - React wrapper component is powered by NHN.

🚩 Table of Contents

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome Internet Explorer Edge Safari Firefox Yes 10+ Yes Yes Yes

💪 Has full features that stick to the basic.

Photo manipulation

Crop, Flip, Rotation, Drawing, Shape, Icon, Text, Mask Filter, Image Filter

Integration function

Download, Image Load, Undo, Redo, Reset, Delete Object(Shape, Line, Mask Image...)

Crop Flip Rotation Drawing Shape Icon Text Mask Filter

Powerful filter function

Grayscale, Invert, Sepia, Blur Sharpen, Emboss, RemoveWhite, Brightness, Noise, Pixelate, ColorFilter, Tint, Multiply, Blend

Grayscale Noise Emboss Pixelate

Sepia Sepia2 Blend-righten Blend-diff Invert

Multifly Tint Brightness Remove-white Sharpen

🙆 Easy to apply the size and design you want

Can be used everywhere.

Widely supported in browsers including IE10.

Option to support various display sizes. (allows you to use the editor features on your web pages at least over 550 * 450 sizes)

Nice default & Fully customizable Themes

Has a white and black theme, and you can modify the theme file to customize it.

Has an API so that you can create your own instead of the built-in.

black - top black - bottom white - left white - right

🎨 Features

Load image to canvas

Undo/Redo (With shortcut)

Crop

Flip

Rotation

Resize

Free drawing

Line drawing

Shape

Icon

Text

Mask Filter

Image Filter

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git $ cd [[repo name]] $ npm install

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

📙 Documents

💬 Contributing

🔩 Dependency

🍞 TOAST UI Family

🚀 Used By

📜 License

MIT LICENSE