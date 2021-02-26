Checks if the node module in the current folder breaks unit tests for specified dependent projects.
Relevant discussion at npm, Do not break dependant modules.
npm install -g dont-break
.dont-break.json file in the root of your package,
list module names that you would like to test as an array.
dont-break any time to test latest version of each dependent module
against the curent code
2 projects.
foo only exports single variable
module.exports = 'foo';
foo-user depends on
foo.
foo-user only works if it gets string
foo from the module it depends on, like this:
var str = require('foo');
console.assert(str === 'foo', 'value of foo should be "foo", but is ' + str);
foo has only a single release 0.1.0 that works for
foo-user project.
The author of
foo changes code to be
module.exports = 'bar'; and releases it as 0.2.0.
foo-user wants to use the latest
foo so it updates its dependency, not expecting anything
bad - foo's minor version number has been upgraded. In semantic versioning it means no breaking API
changes.
foo-user is now broken!
Instead, before publishing new version to NPM, project
foo can create a file in its
project folder
.dont-break.json with names of dependent projects to test
echo '["foo-user"]' > .dont-break.json
You can check if the current code breaks listed dependent project by running
dont-break
This will install each dependent project from
.dont-break.json file into
/tmp/dont-break... folder,
will run the dependent's unit tests using
npm test to make sure they work initially, then
will copy the current project into the temp folder, overwriting the previous working version.
Then it will run the tests again, throwing an exception if they stopped working.
In the example case, it will report something like this
$ dont-break
dependents [ 'foo-user' ]
testing foo-user
installing foo-user
installed into /tmp/foo@0.0.0-against-foo-user
npm test
tests work in /tmp/foo@0.0.0-against-foo-user/lib/node_modules/foo-user
copied /Users/gleb/git/foo/* to /tmp/foo@0.0.0-against-foo-user/lib/node_modules/foo-user/node_modules/foo
npm test
npm test returned 1
test errors:
AssertionError: value of foo should be "foo", but is bar
npm ERR! Test failed. See above for more details.
npm ERR! not ok code 0
tests did not work in /tmp/foo@0.0.0-against-foo-user/lib/node_modules/foo-user
code 1
FAIL: Current version break dependents
The message clearly tells you that the dependent projects as they are right now cannot upgrade to the version you are about to release.
You can specify GitHub repos as dependencies, because they most likely will
have tests. For example in
.dont-break.json
// you can use JavaScript comments in this file .dont-break.json
[
"https://github.com/bahmutov/dont-break-bar"
]
Picking projects to test manually is a judgement call. Dont-break can fetch top N most downloaded or most starred dependent modules and save the list.
dont-break --top-downloads <N> to find top N most downloaded dependent modules,
save to
.dont-break.json and check.
dont-break --top-starred <N> to find top N most starred dependent modules,
save to
.dont-break.json and check.
The above commands overwrite
.dont-break.json file.
You can specify different configuration options on global level or on project level. Following configs are equivalent. Project level:
[
{
"name": "project-a",
"test": "grunt test"
},
{
"name": "https://github.com/bahmutov/dont-break-bar",
"test": "grunt test"
},
{
"name": "project-c",
"test": "npm test:special"
}
]
Global level:
{
"test": "grunt test",
"projects": [
"project-a",
"https://github.com/bahmutov/dont-break-bar",
{
"name": "project-c",
"test": "npm test:special"
}
]
}
Global level will simplify dont-break config if dependent projects share the same options. Also, options can be overriden on project level as in case of "project-c" here.
Dont-break performs folowing steps for each dependent project:
git clone, if dependent project is a Github repo url
Sections below describe how you can customize these steps.
Serves to identify the dependent module by either a NPM module name (possibly with scope and version range) or Github URL.
[
{
"name": "foo-module-name"
}, {
"name": "@my-scope/bar-module-name@^1.0.1-pre.1"
}, {
"name": "https://github.com/bahmutov/dont-break-bar"
}
]
The above config is equivalent to its shorter version:
[
"foo-module-name", "@my-scope/bar-module-name@^1.0.1-pre.1", "https://github.com/bahmutov/dont-break-bar"
]
You can specify a custom test command per dependent module. For example, to run
grunt test for
foo-module-name,
but default command for module
bar-name, list in
.dont-break.json the following:
[
{
"name": "foo-module-name",
"test": "grunt test"
},
"bar-name"
]
You can specify a custom install command per dependent module. By default it's
npm install. For example, this will use
yarn add for
foo-module-name, but keep default
npm install for module
bar-name:
[
{
"name": "foo-module-name",
"install": "yarn add"
},
"bar-name"
]
The name of dependent module will be added to given command, e.g. for above it will run
yarn add foo-module-name.
Before testing the dependent package dont-break installs its dev dependencies via
npm install command run from the
dependency directory. If you need something more you can specify it via "postinstall" config parameter like this:
[
{
"name": "packageA",
"postinstall": "npm run update"
}, {
"name": "packageB"
}
]
If specified this command will run first before pretesting the old version of lib (if pretest isn't disabled), then after installing current version of lib to dependent package. You can use $CURRENT_MODULE_DIR variable here which will be replaced with a path to current module:
[
{
"name": "packageA",
"postinstall": "$CURRENT_MODULE_DIR/install-all-deps.sh",
}
]
By default dont-break first tests dependent module with its published version of current module, to make sure that it was working before the update. If this sounds excessive to you you can disable it with {"pretest": false} option:
[
{
"name": "foo-module-name",
"test": "grunt test",
"pretest": false
}
]
Here "foo-module-name" module will be tested only once, and "bar-name" twise: first with its published version of current module, and then with the updated version.
The "pretest" property can also accept custom script to run for pretesting:
[
{
"name": "foo-module-name",
"test": "grunt test",
"pretest": "grunt test && ./ci/after-pretesting-by-dont-break"
}
]
By default it equals to "test" command.
To test dependent package dont-break installs current module inside the dependent package directory. By default it uses
npm install $CURRENT_MODULE_DIR. You can enter your command there, e.g.
yarn add $CURRENT_MODULE_DIR. There are
also pre-configured options npm-link and
yarn-link. They can be helpful in some cases, e.g. if you need to use
npm install or
yarn in postinstall command. To use
npm link method specify {"currentModuleInstall": "npm-link"}:
{
"currentModuleInstall": "npm-link",
"projects": ["packageA", "packageB"]
}
Following env vars are available for use in scripts called by executed steps:
$CURRENT_MODULE_DIR - directory of current module
$CURRENT_MODULE_NAME - name of current module as stated in its package.json
You can specify a longer installation time out, in seconds, using CLI option
dont-break --timeout 30
dont-break is the opposite of next-update that one can use to safely upgrade dependencies.
I prefer to use a separate CI service specifically to test the current code
against the dependent projects using
dont-break. For example, the project
boggle is setup this way. The unit tests
are run on TravisCI using
pretty standard .travis.yml file
language: node_js
node_js:
- "0.12"
- "4"
branches:
only:
- master
before_script:
- npm install -g grunt-cli
Then I setup a separate build service on CircleCi
just to run the
npm run dont-break command from the
package.json
"scripts": {
"dont-break": "dont-break --timeout 30"
}
We are assuming a global installation of
dont-break, and the project lists
the projects to check in the
.dont-break file.
At the present there is only a single dependent project
boggle-connect.
To run
dont-break on CircleCI, I created the
circle.yml file.
It should be clear what it does - installs
dont-break, and runs the npm script command.
machine:
node:
version: "0.12"
dependencies:
post:
- npm install -g dont-break
test:
override:
- npm run dont-break
To make the status visible, I included the CircleCI badges in the README file.
[![Dont-break][circle-ci-image] ][circle-ci-url]
[circle-ci-image]: https://circleci.com/gh/bahmutov/boggle.svg?style=svg
[circle-ci-url]: https://circleci.com/gh/bahmutov/boggle
which produces the following:
Breaking dependencies? using dont-break
This project is tested end to end using two small projects: boggle and its dependent boggle-connect.
To see open github issues, use command
npm run issues
To see verbose log message, run with
DEBUG=dont-break ... environment
variable.
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Implemented using npm-registry, lazy-ass and npm-utils.
Copyright (c) 2014 Gleb Bahmutov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.