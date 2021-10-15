Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
mul
@arrows/multimethod
●
by Maciej Caderek
●
2.1.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Monorepo for functional JS/TS modules
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @arrows/multimethod
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
7.2K
GitHub Stars
115
Maintenance
Last Commit
4mos
ago
Contributors
1
Package
Dependencies
4
License
ISC
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
Arrows - a collection of functional libraries for JS/TS
Packages docs
@arrows/array
@arrows/composition
@arrows/dispatch
@arrows/error
@arrows/multimethod
@arrows/string
(WIP!)
@arrows/worker
License
Project is under open, non-restrictive
ISC license
.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial