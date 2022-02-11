openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@arranger/server

by overture-stack
2.16.0 (see all)

Data Portal API and component Generation - https://www.overture.bio/products/arranger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

23

License

AGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Arranger

Generate and manage your own genomic data portal.

Release Candidate

Slack

Develop (Edge): Build Status

Master (Release): Build Status

Documentation

This file is meant as a quick introduction, but for more in-detail documentation, you should explore Arranger's "Read the Docs". If interested, see our Open Source License

Getting Started

Arranger has been tested using NodeJS version: ^16.13.2, and it may not work correctly on versions <14

- Development Setup

Setting up the project, and prepare things to make changes

# 1. clone the repository
  git clone git@github.com:overture-stack/arranger.git

# 2. enter the project's folder
  cd arranger

# 3. install the dependencies
  npm ci

# 4. install the module's own dependencies
  npm run bootstrap

Now you should be able to start the following processes from the project's root folder:

# watch all modules and rebuild them when you make changes
  npm run watch

# test all modules at once
  npm run test

# run the server (on port 5050)
  npm run server

# serve the component dashboard (on port 6060)
  npm run dashboard

# serve the component portal (on port 7070)
  npm run portal

# run storybook (on port 8080)
  npm run storybook

- Dockerized Setup

A bit more friendly "quickstart", if you just want to get things started

# Start all services at once, using some default settings.
# This runs the following services: Elasticsearch, kibana, arranger-server, and arranger-ui
  make start

# ^^^ which runs the following command behind the scenes:
# ES_USER=elastic ES_PASS=myelasticpassword docker-compose -f docker-compose.yml up -d -build
# Note: these ES_* values may be customized when running your own Arranger instance


---
# Afterwards, in another bash process, you may seed an example file_centric index
  make init-es

# ^^^ which runs the following command behind the scenes:
# ./docker/elasticsearch/load-es-data.sh ./docker/elasticsearch elastic myelasticpassword
# That SH script may give you ideas on how to automate uploading indexes to your instance.


---
# Bonus: ----------------------------- #
# See other preprogrammed make targets
  make help
# e.g. utilities to list the indexes, or clear the Elasticsearch; list the running docker containers, etc.

Motivation

The Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) has built a few Data Portals. e.g.:

Although they are not identical in architecture, available data or overall purpose, there is tremendous amount of overlap in how they function and how users interact with them, despite being implemented differently. It's no coincidence. The GDC Data Portal was directly influenced by the ICGC Data Portal.

With new projects ahead of us, there is an opportunity to create a framework designed to act as a core library for any given data portal, similar to what Elastic's Kibana accomplishes; but based on the features of our existing portals, and the expectation of continuous improvement and domain specific customization.

There are many potential benefits:

  • Reduce duplicate code
  • Ability to fix bugs and add features to many projects at once
  • Pool developer resources
  • Increase cross-team communication
  • Encourage open source contribution

What Is A "Data Portal"?

Topology

DP Topology this is way too simplistic. needs an update

Roadmap

Short Term

  • cli tool for bootstrapping new projects

  • Provide all necessary modules to implement searching functionality

    • Dynamic GraphQL schema generation
    • API Server (GraphQL endpoint)
    • Query / Aggregation building middleware
    • Response middleware (ie. removing null aggregations)
    • UI Components
      • Aggregations
        • Simple view
        • Advanced View
      • Results Table
      • SQON Display
  • Provide editor interface to expose common transformations (similar to the Babel or bodybuilder REPLs)
    • Elasticsearch Mappings -> GraphQL Schema
    • GraphQL Query -> Elasticsearch Queries

Medium Term

  • Authentication
  • Sets
  • Analysis

Long Term

  • Kibana Plugin
  • Hosted Data Portal generating service

Development Details

Arranger is a lerna flavored monorepo. The modules exposed by Arranger compose all of the necessary code required to build an application such as the Genomic Data Commons.*

Releasing Instructions

  • From master branch, run npm run tag <version>
  • Publishing process will be run by Jenkins

* The GDC contains many features that are out of Arranger's scope

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial