Generate and manage your own genomic data portal.

Documentation

This file is meant as a quick introduction, but for more in-detail documentation, you should explore Arranger's "Read the Docs". If interested, see our Open Source License

Getting Started

Arranger has been tested using NodeJS version: ^16.13.2, and it may not work correctly on versions <14

- Development Setup

Setting up the project, and prepare things to make changes

git clone git@github.com:overture-stack/arranger.git cd arranger npm ci npm run bootstrap

Now you should be able to start the following processes from the project's root folder:

npm run watch npm run test npm run server npm run dashboard npm run portal npm run storybook

- Dockerized Setup

A bit more friendly "quickstart", if you just want to get things started

make start --- make init-es --- make help

Motivation

The Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) has built a few Data Portals. e.g.:

Although they are not identical in architecture, available data or overall purpose, there is tremendous amount of overlap in how they function and how users interact with them, despite being implemented differently. It's no coincidence. The GDC Data Portal was directly influenced by the ICGC Data Portal.

With new projects ahead of us, there is an opportunity to create a framework designed to act as a core library for any given data portal, similar to what Elastic's Kibana accomplishes; but based on the features of our existing portals, and the expectation of continuous improvement and domain specific customization.

There are many potential benefits:

Reduce duplicate code

Ability to fix bugs and add features to many projects at once

Pool developer resources

Increase cross-team communication

Encourage open source contribution

What Is A "Data Portal"?

Topology

Roadmap

Short Term

cli tool for bootstrapping new projects

Provide all necessary modules to implement searching functionality Dynamic GraphQL schema generation API Server (GraphQL endpoint) Query / Aggregation building middleware Response middleware (ie. removing null aggregations) UI Components Aggregations Simple view Advanced View Results Table SQON Display



Provide editor interface to expose common transformations (similar to the Babel or bodybuilder REPLs) Elasticsearch Mappings -> GraphQL Schema GraphQL Query -> Elasticsearch Queries



Medium Term

Authentication

Sets

Analysis

Long Term

Kibana Plugin

Hosted Data Portal generating service

Development Details

Arranger is a lerna flavored monorepo. The modules exposed by Arranger compose all of the necessary code required to build an application such as the Genomic Data Commons.*

Releasing Instructions

From master branch, run npm run tag <version>

branch, run Publishing process will be run by Jenkins

* The GDC contains many features that are out of Arranger's scope