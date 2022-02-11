Generate and manage your own genomic data portal.
This file is meant as a quick introduction, but for more in-detail documentation, you should explore Arranger's "Read the Docs". If interested, see our Open Source License
Arranger has been tested using NodeJS version: ^16.13.2, and it may not work correctly on versions <14
Setting up the project, and prepare things to make changes
# 1. clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:overture-stack/arranger.git
# 2. enter the project's folder
cd arranger
# 3. install the dependencies
npm ci
# 4. install the module's own dependencies
npm run bootstrap
Now you should be able to start the following processes from the project's root folder:
# watch all modules and rebuild them when you make changes
npm run watch
# test all modules at once
npm run test
# run the server (on port 5050)
npm run server
# serve the component dashboard (on port 6060)
npm run dashboard
# serve the component portal (on port 7070)
npm run portal
# run storybook (on port 8080)
npm run storybook
A bit more friendly "quickstart", if you just want to get things started
# Start all services at once, using some default settings.
# This runs the following services: Elasticsearch, kibana, arranger-server, and arranger-ui
make start
# ^^^ which runs the following command behind the scenes:
# ES_USER=elastic ES_PASS=myelasticpassword docker-compose -f docker-compose.yml up -d -build
# Note: these ES_* values may be customized when running your own Arranger instance
---
# Afterwards, in another bash process, you may seed an example file_centric index
make init-es
# ^^^ which runs the following command behind the scenes:
# ./docker/elasticsearch/load-es-data.sh ./docker/elasticsearch elastic myelasticpassword
# That SH script may give you ideas on how to automate uploading indexes to your instance.
---
# Bonus: ----------------------------- #
# See other preprogrammed make targets
make help
# e.g. utilities to list the indexes, or clear the Elasticsearch; list the running docker containers, etc.
The Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) has built a few Data Portals. e.g.:
Although they are not identical in architecture, available data or overall purpose, there is tremendous amount of overlap in how they function and how users interact with them, despite being implemented differently. It's no coincidence. The GDC Data Portal was directly influenced by the ICGC Data Portal.
With new projects ahead of us, there is an opportunity to create a framework designed to act as a core library for any given data portal, similar to what Elastic's Kibana accomplishes; but based on the features of our existing portals, and the expectation of continuous improvement and domain specific customization.
There are many potential benefits:
cli tool for bootstrapping new projects
Provide all necessary modules to implement searching functionality
Arranger is a lerna flavored monorepo. The modules exposed by Arranger compose all of the necessary code required to build an application such as the Genomic Data Commons.*
npm run tag <version>
npm run tag <version>
* The GDC contains many features that are out of Arranger's scope