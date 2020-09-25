A tiny, faster alternative to native
Array.prototype.reduce
$ npm install --save @arr/reduce
import reduce from '@arr/reduce';
const total = reduce([0, 1, 2, 3], (sum, value) => sum + value);
//=> 6
const flattened = reduce([[0, 1], [2, 3], [4, 5]], (a, b) => a.concat(b), []);
//=> [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
Type:
Array
The array to iterate upon.
Type:
Function
Function to test for each element, taking four arguments:
reduce was called upon.
Type:
Mixed
Default:
arr[0]
The
value to use as the first argument to the first call of the
callback. If no initial value is supplied, the first element in the array will be used.
MIT © Luke Edwards