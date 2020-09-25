openbase logo
@arr/reduce

by Luke Edwards
1.0.3

A collection of tiny, highly performant Array.prototype alternatives

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@arr/reduce

A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.reduce

Install

$ npm install --save @arr/reduce

Usage

import reduce from '@arr/reduce';

const total = reduce([0, 1, 2, 3], (sum, value) => sum + value);
//=> 6

const flattened = reduce([[0, 1], [2, 3], [4, 5]], (a, b) => a.concat(b), []);
//=> [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

API

reduce(arr, callback[, initialValue])

arr

Type: Array
The array to iterate upon.

callback(accumulator, value, index, array)

Type: Function
Function to test for each element, taking four arguments:

  • accumulator -- The accumulator accumulates the callback's return values.
  • value -- The current element being processed in the array.
  • index -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.
  • array -- The array reduce was called upon.

initialValue

Type: Mixed
Default: arr[0]
The value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback. If no initial value is supplied, the first element in the array will be used.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

