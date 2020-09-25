A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.reduce

Install

$ npm install --save /reduce

Usage

import reduce from '@arr/reduce' ; const total = reduce([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], (sum, value) => sum + value); const flattened = reduce([[ 0 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ]], (a, b) => a.concat(b), []);

API

arr

Type: Array

The array to iterate upon.

Type: Function

Function to test for each element, taking four arguments:

accumulator -- The accumulator accumulates the callback's return values.

-- The accumulator accumulates the callback's return values. value -- The current element being processed in the array.

-- The current element being processed in the array. index -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.

-- The index of the current element being processed in the array. array -- The array reduce was called upon.

initialValue

Type: Mixed

Default: arr[0]

The value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback . If no initial value is supplied, the first element in the array will be used.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards