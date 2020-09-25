openbase logo
@arr/map

by Luke Edwards
1.0.1

A collection of tiny, highly performant Array.prototype alternatives

Readme

@arr/map

A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.map

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/map does not support the optional thisArg parameter!

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/map does not respect Array holes -- you probably never needed this... :thinking:

Install

$ npm install --save @arr/map

Usage

import map from '@arr/map';

const nums = [1, 5, 10, 15];
const doubles = map(nums, x => x * 2);
//=> doubles is: [2, 10, 20, 30]
//=> numbers is: [1, 5, 10, 15]

API

map(arr, callback)

arr

Type: Array
The array to iterate upon.

callback(value[, index, array])

Type: Function
Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

  • value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.
  • index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.
  • array (optional) -- The array map was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

