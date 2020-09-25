A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.map

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/map does not support the optional thisArg parameter!

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/map does not respect Array holes -- you probably never needed this... :thinking:

Install

$ npm install --save /map

Usage

import map from '@arr/map' ; const nums = [ 1 , 5 , 10 , 15 ]; const doubles = map(nums, x => x * 2 );

API

arr

Type: Array

The array to iterate upon.

Type: Function

Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.

(required) -- The current element being processed in the array. index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.

(optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array. array (optional) -- The array map was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards