A tiny, faster alternative to native
Array.prototype.map
⚠️ Unlike native,
@arr/map does not support the optional
thisArg parameter!
⚠️ Unlike native,
@arr/map does not respect Array holes -- you probably never needed this... :thinking:
$ npm install --save @arr/map
import map from '@arr/map';
const nums = [1, 5, 10, 15];
const doubles = map(nums, x => x * 2);
//=> doubles is: [2, 10, 20, 30]
//=> numbers is: [1, 5, 10, 15]
Type:
Array
The array to iterate upon.
Type:
Function
Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:
map was called upon.
