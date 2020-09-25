Fastest Array.filter alternative --- mutates original array!

❗ Unlike native, @arr/filter.mutate mutates the original array! Use @arr/filter for a non-mutating version.

Install

$ npm install --save /filter.mutate

Usage

import filter from '@arr/filter.mutate' ; const words = [ 'spray' , 'limit' , 'elite' , 'exuberant' , 'destruction' , 'present' ]; filter(words, str => str.length > 6 ); console .log(words);

API

arr

Type: Array

The array to iterate upon.

Type: Function

Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.

(required) -- The current element being processed in the array. index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.

(optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array. array (optional) -- The array filter.mutate was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards