Fastest
Array.filteralternative --- mutates original array!
❗ Unlike native,
@arr/filter.mutate mutates the original array! Use
@arr/filter for a non-mutating version.
$ npm install --save @arr/filter.mutate
import filter from '@arr/filter.mutate';
const words = ['spray', 'limit', 'elite', 'exuberant', 'destruction', 'present'];
filter(words, str => str.length > 6);
//=> ['exuberant', 'destruction', 'present']
console.log(words);
//=> ['exuberant', 'destruction', 'present']
Type:
Array
The array to iterate upon.
Type:
Function
Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:
filter.mutate was called upon.
MIT © Luke Edwards