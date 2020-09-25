A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.filter

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/filter does not support the optional thisArg parameter!

If you are okay with mutating the original, check out @arr/filter.mutate for an extremely fast filter alternative!

Install

$ npm install --save /filter

Usage

import filter from '@arr/filter' ; const words = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'foobar' , 'hello' , 'world' ]; filter(words, str => str.length > 3 ); console .log(words);

API

arr

Type: Array

The array to iterate upon.

Type: Function

Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.

(required) -- The current element being processed in the array. index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.

(optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array. array (optional) -- The array filter was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards