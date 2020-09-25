openbase logo
@arr/filter

by Luke Edwards
1.0.2 (see all)

A collection of tiny, highly performant Array.prototype alternatives

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

235

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@arr/filter

A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.filter

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/filter does not support the optional thisArg parameter!

If you are okay with mutating the original, check out @arr/filter.mutate for an extremely fast filter alternative!

Install

$ npm install --save @arr/filter

Usage

import filter from '@arr/filter';

const words = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'foobar', 'hello', 'world'];

filter(words, str => str.length > 3);
//=> ['foobar', 'hello', 'world']

console.log(words);
//=> ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'foobar', 'hello', 'world']

API

filter(arr, callback)

arr

Type: Array
The array to iterate upon.

callback(value[, index, array])

Type: Function
Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

  • value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.
  • index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.
  • array (optional) -- The array filter was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

