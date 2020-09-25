A tiny, faster alternative to native
Array.prototype.filter
⚠️ Unlike native,
@arr/filter does not support the optional
thisArg parameter!
If you are okay with mutating the original, check out
@arr/filter.mutate for an extremely fast
filter alternative!
$ npm install --save @arr/filter
import filter from '@arr/filter';
const words = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'foobar', 'hello', 'world'];
filter(words, str => str.length > 3);
//=> ['foobar', 'hello', 'world']
console.log(words);
//=> ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'foobar', 'hello', 'world']
Type:
Array
The array to iterate upon.
Type:
Function
Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:
filter was called upon.
MIT © Luke Edwards