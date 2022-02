A tiny, faster alternative to native Array.prototype.every

⚠️ Unlike native, @arr/every does not support the optional thisArg parameter!

Install

$ npm install --save /every

Usage

import every from '@arr/every' ; const isBigEnough = val => val >= 10 ; every([ 12 , 5 , 8 , 130 , 44 ], isBigEnough); every([ 12 , 54 , 18 , 130 , 44 ], isBigEnough);

API

arr

Type: Array

The array to iterate upon.

Type: Function

Function to test for each element, taking three arguments:

value (required) -- The current element being processed in the array.

(required) -- The current element being processed in the array. index (optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array.

(optional) -- The index of the current element being processed in the array. array (optional) -- The array every was called upon.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards