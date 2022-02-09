openbase logo
@arkweid/lefthook

by evilmartians
0.7.7 (see all)

Fast and powerful Git hooks manager for any type of projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Build Status

Lefthook

The fastest polyglot Git hooks manager out there

Fast and powerful Git hooks manager for Node.js, Ruby or any other type of projects.

  • Fast. It is written in Go. Can run commands in parallel.
  • Powerful. With a few lines in the config you can check only the changed files on pre-push hook.
  • Simple. It is single dependency-free binary which can work in any environment.

📖 Read the introduction post

# On `git push` lefthook will run spelling and links check for all of the changed files
pre-push:
  parallel: true
  commands:
    spelling:
      files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
      glob: "*.md"
      run: npx yaspeller {files}
    check-links:
      files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
      glob: "*.md"
      run: npx markdown-link-check {files}
Sponsored by Evil Martians

Usage

Choose your environment:

Then you can find all Lefthook features in the full guide and explore wiki.

Why Lefthook

  • Parallel execution

    If you want more speed. Example
pre-push:
  parallel: true

  • Flexible list of files

    If you want your own list. Custom and prebuilt examples.
pre-commit:
  commands:
    frontend-linter:
      run: yarn eslint {staged_files}
    backend-linter:
      run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files}
    frontend-style:
      files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
      run: yarn stylelint {files}

  • Glob and regexp filters

    If you want to filter list of files. You could find more glob pattern examples here.
pre-commit:
  commands:
    backend-linter:
      glob: "*.rb" # glob filter
      exclude: "application.rb|routes.rb" # regexp filter
      run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files}

  • Execute in sub-directory

    If you want to execute the commands in a relative path
pre-commit:
  commands:
    backend-linter:
      root: "api/" # Careful to have only trailing slash
      glob: "*.rb" # glob filter
      run: bundle exec rubocop {all_files}

  • Run scripts

If oneline commands are not enough, you can execute files. Example.

commit-msg:
  scripts:
    "template_checker":
      runner: bash

  • Tags

    If you want to control a group of commands. Example.
pre-push:
  commands:
    packages-audit:
      tags: frontend security
      run: yarn audit
    gems-audit:
      tags: backend security
      run: bundle audit

  • Support Docker

If you are in the Docker environment. Example.

pre-commit:
  scripts:
    "good_job.js":
      runner: docker run -it --rm <container_id_or_name> {cmd}

  • Local config

If you a frontend/backend developer and want to skip unnecessary commands or override something into Docker. Description.

# lefthook-local.yml
pre-push:
  exclude_tags:
    - frontend
  commands:
    packages-audit:
      skip: true

  • Direct control

If you want to run hooks group directly.

$ lefthook run pre-commit

  • Your own tasks

If you want to run specific group of commands directly.

fixer:
  commands:
    ruby-fixer:
      run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion --safe-auto-correct {staged_files}
    js-fixer:
      run: yarn eslint --fix {staged_files}

$ lefthook run fixer

  • Optional output

    If you don't want to see supporting information:
skip_output:
  - meta #(version and which hook running)
  - success #(output from runners with exit code 0)

Table of contents:

Guides

Migrate from

Examples

Benchmarks

Comparison list

Articles

