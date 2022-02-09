The fastest polyglot Git hooks manager out there
Fast and powerful Git hooks manager for Node.js, Ruby or any other type of projects.
pre-push hook.
# On `git push` lefthook will run spelling and links check for all of the changed files
pre-push:
parallel: true
commands:
spelling:
files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
glob: "*.md"
run: npx yaspeller {files}
check-links:
files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
glob: "*.md"
run: npx markdown-link-check {files}
Choose your environment:
Then you can find all Lefthook features in the full guide and explore wiki.
pre-push:
parallel: true
pre-commit:
commands:
frontend-linter:
run: yarn eslint {staged_files}
backend-linter:
run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files}
frontend-style:
files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push}
run: yarn stylelint {files}
pre-commit:
commands:
backend-linter:
glob: "*.rb" # glob filter
exclude: "application.rb|routes.rb" # regexp filter
run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files}
pre-commit:
commands:
backend-linter:
root: "api/" # Careful to have only trailing slash
glob: "*.rb" # glob filter
run: bundle exec rubocop {all_files}
If oneline commands are not enough, you can execute files. Example.
commit-msg:
scripts:
"template_checker":
runner: bash
pre-push:
commands:
packages-audit:
tags: frontend security
run: yarn audit
gems-audit:
tags: backend security
run: bundle audit
If you are in the Docker environment. Example.
pre-commit:
scripts:
"good_job.js":
runner: docker run -it --rm <container_id_or_name> {cmd}
If you a frontend/backend developer and want to skip unnecessary commands or override something into Docker. Description.
# lefthook-local.yml
pre-push:
exclude_tags:
- frontend
commands:
packages-audit:
skip: true
If you want to run hooks group directly.
$ lefthook run pre-commit
If you want to run specific group of commands directly.
fixer:
commands:
ruby-fixer:
run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion --safe-auto-correct {staged_files}
js-fixer:
run: yarn eslint --fix {staged_files}
$ lefthook run fixer
skip_output:
- meta #(version and which hook running)
- success #(output from runners with exit code 0)