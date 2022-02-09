Lefthook

The fastest polyglot Git hooks manager out there

Fast and powerful Git hooks manager for Node.js, Ruby or any other type of projects.

Fast. It is written in Go. Can run commands in parallel.

Powerful. With a few lines in the config you can check only the changed files on pre-push hook.

Simple. It is single dependency-free binary which can work in any environment.

📖 Read the introduction post

pre-push: parallel: true commands: spelling: files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push} glob: "*.md" run: npx yaspeller {files} check-links: files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push} glob: "*.md" run: npx markdown-link-check {files}

Usage

Choose your environment:

Then you can find all Lefthook features in the full guide and explore wiki.

Why Lefthook

Parallel execution If you want more speed. Example

pre-push: parallel: true

Flexible list of files If you want your own list. Custom and prebuilt examples.

pre-commit: commands: frontend-linter: run: yarn eslint {staged_files} backend-linter: run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files} frontend-style: files: git diff --name-only HEAD @{push} run: yarn stylelint {files}

Glob and regexp filters If you want to filter list of files. You could find more glob pattern examples here.

pre-commit: commands: backend-linter: glob: "*.rb" exclude: "application.rb|routes.rb" run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion {all_files}

Execute in sub-directory If you want to execute the commands in a relative path

pre-commit: commands: backend-linter: root: "api/" glob: "*.rb" run: bundle exec rubocop {all_files}

Run scripts

If oneline commands are not enough, you can execute files. Example.

commit-msg: scripts: "template_checker": runner: bash

If you want to control a group of commands. Example.

pre-push: commands: packages-audit: tags: frontend security run: yarn audit gems-audit: tags: backend security run: bundle audit

Support Docker

If you are in the Docker environment. Example.

pre-commit: scripts: "good_job.js": runner: docker run -it --rm <container_id_or_name> {cmd}

Local config

If you a frontend/backend developer and want to skip unnecessary commands or override something into Docker. Description.

pre-push: exclude_tags: - frontend commands: packages-audit: skip: true

Direct control

If you want to run hooks group directly.

$ lefthook run pre-commit

Your own tasks

If you want to run specific group of commands directly.

fixer: commands: ruby-fixer: run: bundle exec rubocop --force-exclusion --safe-auto-correct {staged_files} js-fixer: run: yarn eslint --fix {staged_files}

$ lefthook run fixer

Optional output If you don't want to see supporting information:

skip_output: - meta - success

