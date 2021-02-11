This project is now currently maintained by @ameerthehacker, please reach out to him on any issues or help.
Lazyload your Components, Images or anything matters the performance.
one-time lazy load and
continuous lazy load mode
scroll /
resize event handler is throttled so you won't suffer frequent update, you can switch to debounce mode too
2.0.0 is finally out, read Upgrade Guide, it's almost painless to upgrade! 3.0.0 fixes the findDomNode warning through usage of React ref, and the following are the changes you need to be aware of
$ npm install --save react-lazyload
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import LazyLoad from 'react-lazyload';
import MyComponent from './MyComponent';
const App = () => {
return (
<div className="list">
<LazyLoad height={200}>
<img src="tiger.jpg" /> /*
Lazy loading images is supported out of box,
no extra config needed, set `height` for better
experience
*/
</LazyLoad>
<LazyLoad height={200} once >
/* Once this component is loaded, LazyLoad will
not care about it anymore, set this to `true`
if you're concerned about improving performance */
<MyComponent />
</LazyLoad>
<LazyLoad height={200} offset={100}>
/* This component will be loaded when it's top
edge is 100px from viewport. It's useful to
make user ignorant about lazy load effect. */
<MyComponent />
</LazyLoad>
<LazyLoad>
<MyComponent />
</LazyLoad>
</div>
);
};
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
If you want to have your component lazyloaded by default, try this handy decorator:
import { lazyload } from 'react-lazyload';
@lazyload({
height: 200,
once: true,
offset: 100
})
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>this component is lazyloaded by default!</div>;
}
}
You should be aware that your component will only be mounted when it's visible in viewport, before that a placeholder will be rendered.
So you can safely send request in your component's
componentDidMount without worrying about performance loss or add some pretty entering effects, see this demo for more detail.
Type: Node Default: undefined
NOTICE Only one child is allowed to be passed.
Type: String/DOM node Default: undefined
Pass a query selector string or DOM node. LazyLoad will attach to the window object's scroll events if no container is passed.
Type: Number/String Default: undefined
In the first round of render, LazyLoad will render a placeholder for your component if no placeholder is provided and measure if this component is visible. Set
height properly will make LazyLoad calculate more precisely. The value can be number or string like
'100%'. You can also use css to set the height of the placeholder instead of using
height.
Type: Bool Default: false
Once the lazy loaded component is loaded, do not detect scroll/resize event anymore. Useful for images or simple components.
Type: Number/Array(Number) Default: 0
Say if you want to preload a component even if it's 100px below the viewport (user have to scroll 100px more to see this component), you can set
offset props to
100. On the other hand, if you want to delay loading a component even if it's top edge has already appeared at viewport, set
offset to negative number.
Library supports horizontal lazy load out of the box. So when you provide this prop with number like
100 it will automatically set left edge offset to
100 and top edge to
100;
If you provide this prop with array like
[100, 200], it will set left edge offset to
100 and top offset to
200.
Type: Bool Default: true
Listen and react to scroll event.
Type: Bool Default: false
Respond to
resize event, set it to
true if you do need LazyLoad listen resize event.
NOTICE If you tend to support legacy IE, set this props carefully, refer to this question for further reading.
Type: Bool Default: false
If lazy loading components inside a overflow container, set this to
true. Also make sure a
position property other than
static has been set to your overflow container.
Type: Any Default: undefined
Specify a placeholder for your lazy loaded component.
If you provide your own placeholder, do remember add appropriate
height or
minHeight to your placeholder element for better lazyload performance.
Type: Bool Default: false
The lazy loaded component is unmounted and replaced by the placeholder when it is no longer visible in the viewport.
Type: Bool / Number Default: undefined
Lazyload will try to use passive event by default to improve scroll/resize event handler's performance. If you prefer control this behaviour by yourself, you can set
debounce or
throttle to enable built in delay feature.
If you provide a number, that will be how many
ms to wait; if you provide
true, the wait time defaults to
300ms.
NOTICE Set
debounce /
throttle to all lazy loaded components unanimously, if you don't, the first occurrence is respected.
Type: String Default:
lazyload
While rendering, Lazyload will add some elements to the component tree in addition to the wrapped component children.
The
classNamePrefix prop allows the user to supply their own custom class prefix to help:
# Avoid class conflicts on an implementing app
# Allow easier custom styling
These being:
# A wrapper div, which is present at all times (default )
Type: Object Default: undefined
Similar to classNamePrefix, the
style prop allows users to pass custom CSS styles to wrapper div.
DEPRECATED NOTICE
This props is not supported anymore, try set
overflow for lazy loading in overflow containers.
It is available to manually trigger checking for elements in viewport. Helpful when LazyLoad components enter the viewport without resize or scroll events, e.g. when the components' container was hidden then become visible.
Import
forceCheck:
import { forceCheck } from 'react-lazyload';
Then call the function:
forceCheck();
Forces the component to display regardless of whether the element is visible in the viewport.
import { forceVisible } from 'react-lazyload';
Then call the function:
forceVisible();
$ npm run demo:watch
$ npm run build
Let's say there is a
fixed date picker on the page, when user picks a different date, all components displaying data should send ajax requests with new date parameter to retreive updated data, even many of them aren't visible in viewport. This makes server load furious when there are too many requests in one time.
Using
LazyLoad component will help ease this situation by only updating components visible in viewport.
MIT