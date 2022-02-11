A Vue 3 Component Library
Fairly Complete, Customizable Themes, Uses TypeScript, Not too Slow
Kinda Interesting
There are more than 80 components. Hope they can help you write less code.
What's more, they are all treeshakable.
We provide an advanced type safe theme system built using TypeScript. All you need is to provide a theme overrides object in JS. Then all the stuff will be done by us.
What's more, no less/sass/css variables, no webpack loaders are required.
All the stuff in Naive UI is written in TypeScript. It can work with your typescript project seamlessly.
What's more, you don't need to import any CSS to use the components.
I try to make it not rather slow. At least select, tree, transfer, table and cascader work with virtual list.
What's more, ..., no more. Just enjoy it.
Use npm to install.
npm i -D naive-ui
npm i -D vfonts
Naive UI recommends using xicons as icon library.
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
Naive UI is licensed under the MIT license.
Graphics resouces of
result component is licensed under the CC-BY 4.0. The graphics resources come from Twemoji.