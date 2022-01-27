The full doc is avalaible here: https://docs.arianee.org/docs/arianee-js
Get the last version from NPM or your favorite registry:
npm i @arianee/arianeejs -D
import { Arianee } from '@arianee/arianeejs'
(async function () {
// By default Arianee will be initialized on testnet network
const arianee = await new Arianee().init();
// Create a wallet
const wallet = arianee.fromRandomKey();
// Request POA and Aria and approves store to make transaction on blockchain
await wallet.requestPoa();
await wallet.requestAria();
await wallet.methods.approveStore();
const balanceOfPoa = await wallet.methods.balanceOfPoa();
console.log('balanceOfPoa: ', balanceOfPoa);
});
If you have an issue or you found a bug, please open an issue on our github repo: https://github.com/Arianee/arianeeJS/issues Try to give us piece of code and the most details you can so we can reproduce your issue easily, and the help you faster.
Your contribution are welcome if they comply to the following requirements:
export GITHUBTOKEN=YOUR_GIT_HUB_TOKEN
echo 127.0.0.1 blockchain | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts
echo 127.0.0.1 wallet | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts
4 Launch Docker compose
docker-compose up