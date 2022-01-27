Builds

ArianeeJS

Getting Started

The full doc is avalaible here: https://docs.arianee.org/docs/arianee-js

Get ready : installation

Get the last version from NPM or your favorite registry:

npm i @arianee/arianeejs -D

Simple example

import { Arianee } from '@arianee/arianeejs' ( async function ( ) { const arianee = await new Arianee().init(); const wallet = arianee.fromRandomKey(); await wallet.requestPoa(); await wallet.requestAria(); await wallet.methods.approveStore(); const balanceOfPoa = await wallet.methods.balanceOfPoa(); console .log( 'balanceOfPoa: ' , balanceOfPoa); });

Issues

If you have an issue or you found a bug, please open an issue on our github repo: https://github.com/Arianee/arianeeJS/issues Try to give us piece of code and the most details you can so we can reproduce your issue easily, and the help you faster.

Contributing

Your contribution are welcome if they comply to the following requirements:

Commit name should follow this specification https://www.conventionalcommits.org/en/v1.0.0-beta.2/#summary All tests should be ok Add value to the product

Test

Generate a github token Set github token

export GITHUBTOKEN=YOUR_GIT_HUB_TOKEN

Declare domain blockchain and declare domain wallet

echo 127.0.0.1 blockchain | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts echo 127.0.0.1 wallet | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts

4 Launch Docker compose