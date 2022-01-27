openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@arianee/arianeejs

by Arianee
1.76.0 (see all)

The Arianee project is an independent, participative - organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

16

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Builds

Develop: CircleCI

Master: CircleCI

NPM: npm version

ArianeeJS

Getting Started

The full doc is avalaible here: https://docs.arianee.org/docs/arianee-js

Get ready : installation

Get the last version from NPM or your favorite registry:

npm i @arianee/arianeejs -D

Simple example

import { Arianee } from '@arianee/arianeejs'

(async function () {

  // By default Arianee will be initialized on testnet network
  const arianee = await new Arianee().init();

// Create a wallet
  const wallet = arianee.fromRandomKey();

// Request POA and Aria and approves store to make transaction on blockchain
  await wallet.requestPoa();
  await wallet.requestAria();

  await wallet.methods.approveStore();

  const balanceOfPoa = await wallet.methods.balanceOfPoa();
  console.log('balanceOfPoa: ', balanceOfPoa);

});

Issues

If you have an issue or you found a bug, please open an issue on our github repo: https://github.com/Arianee/arianeeJS/issues Try to give us piece of code and the most details you can so we can reproduce your issue easily, and the help you faster.

Contributing

Your contribution are welcome if they comply to the following requirements:

  1. Commit name should follow this specification https://www.conventionalcommits.org/en/v1.0.0-beta.2/#summary
  2. All tests should be ok
  3. Add value to the product

Test

  1. Generate a github token
  2. Set github token 
export GITHUBTOKEN=YOUR_GIT_HUB_TOKEN
  1. Declare domain blockchain and declare domain wallet
echo 127.0.0.1 blockchain | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts
echo 127.0.0.1 wallet | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts

4 Launch Docker compose

docker-compose up

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial