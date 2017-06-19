An open-standards augmented reality platform for the web. Initially created to supporting creating AR web applications for the Argon4 browser, argon.js is now aimed at supporting AR in any web browser, using whatever capabilities are available on each platform.

This software was created as part of a research project at the Augmented Environments Lab at Georgia Tech. To support our research, we request that if you make use of this software, you let us know how you used it by sending mail to Blair MacIntyre (blair@cc.gatech.edu).

If you would like to help improve Argon4 and argon.js, you can see our current and future Roadmap.

Support

Quick Start

To install the argon.js library manually, include one of the following scripts in your project:

Note: These are UMD builds, meaning they should be compatible with standard module formats (commonjs, AMD, global). The [dev] link may point to an unstable build, and should only be used if you want the latest in-progress version from the develop branch.

To install with npm:

npm install @argonjs/argon@^1.0

To install with jspm:

jspm install npm:@argonjs/argon@^1.0

Usage

In your es6 modules, import the package "@argonjs/argon" :

import * as Argon from '@argonjs/argon'

If you aren't using es6 modules, require the package "@argonjs/argon" :

var Argon = require ( '@argonjs/argon' );

If you aren't using modules at all, no worries! The argon.js library will create a global Argon variable that exposes the same API.

Typescript

If you are using Typescript 2.0 and would like to leverage argon.js typings (you should!), simply install argon.js using npm as described above (even if you are not using modules in your project). However, if you aren't using modules, just be sure to include a triple-slash reference so that the typescript compiler knows you are using argon.js globally:

Finally, make sure your tsconfig.json contains the following compiler options:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "moduleResolution" : "node" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "es2015" ] } }

After that, you can enjoy rich editing support for argon.js in any editor that supports Typescript! We recommend Visual Studio Code.

Build Guide

Clone argon

git clone https://github.com/argonjs/argon.git

Make sure you have node.js/npm installed (There are many guides for this online)

Install jspm globally:

npm install jspm -g

Go to the directory where you have argon.js downloaded and install dependencies

npm install jspm install

To run the typescript compiler and create a build, execute:

npm run build

To test Argon, execute: