v1.8.0 released! Check out the new features
Argdown is a simple syntax for analyzing complex argumentation.
Start with the docs or try it out in the Browser Sandbox.
If you want to start working right away, you should install the Argdown VS Code extension.
The development of Argdown and Argdown-related tools is funded by the DebateLab at KIT, Karlsruhe.
All code is published under the MIT license. The optional Argvu font is published under a Free License.
This repository is a Monorepo containing all packages of the Argdown project. We use lerna to manage their internal dependencies. You can find all packages in the
packages/ folder.
For further information about the code, consult the API section of the documentation.
To install this Monorepo
npm install in the main folder.
npm run bootstrap to install the dependencies of all packages. This will call
lerna bootstrap.
npm run docs:dev if you want to work on the documentation. Run
npm run to see the other scripts available.
Example:
lerna add xmlbuilder --scope=@argdown/core