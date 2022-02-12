DEPRECATION NOTICE: please note that this parser is now deprecated, please use webapi-parser instead.

—-

RAML 1.0 JS Parser

See http://raml.org for more information about RAML.

This parser supports both RAML 0.8 and 1.0.

Quick start

Install the parser: npm install raml-1-parser

Create new file test.js with the following code:

var raml = require ( "raml-1-parser" ); var apiJSON = raml.load(ramlFileName); console .log( JSON .stringify(apiJSON, null , 2 ));

where ramlFileName is a path to RAML file.

Run the test: node ./test.js

Installation

npm install raml -1 - parser node node_modules/raml -1 - parser /test/test01.js //synchronously loads XKCD API from local file system and prints its JSON representation node node_modules/raml -1 - parser /test/testAsync01.js //asynchronously loads XKCD API from local file system and prints its JSON representation node node_modules/raml -1 - parser /test/test02.js //synchronously loads XKCD API from github and prints its JSON representation node node_modules/raml -1 - parser /test/testAsync02.js //asynchronously loads XKCD API from github and prints its JSON representation

Usage

For parser usage example refer to node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/test01.js

For asynchrounous usage example refer to node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/testAsync01.js

Parser documentation: https://raml-org.github.io/raml-js-parser-2/

Parser JSON output schema: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/tckJsonSchema/tckJsonSchema.json

Getting started guide: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/documentation/GettingStarted.md

High-level usage example: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/examples/highlevel-AST-usage/tutorial.md

Validation plugins usage example: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/examples/validationPlugins

Creating standalone browser package

Clone repository: git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2.git

Install modules: npm install

Build : npm run build

Generate browser package: npm run generateBrowserVersion , this will generate the package in browserVersion folder.

To generate debug-friendly browser package: npm run generateBrowserVersionDev

Setting up parser development environment

Clone repositories:

git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/yaml-ast-parser.git

git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/ts-model.git

git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/ts-structure-parser.git

git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-typesystem.git

git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-definition-system.git

git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2.git

For each repository, preserving the order:

Install modules: npm install

Set up npm link: npm link

For each repository, preserving the order:

Open dependencies: cd node_modules

For each module <module_name> in node_modules belonging to the list above: rm -rf <module_name>

in belonging to the list above: For each module <module_name> in node_modules belonging to the list above: npm link <module_name>

For each repository, preserving the order:

Build : npm run build

How to test: gulp test

Launching TCK tests

Execute npm run tck in the commend line. The script clones the master branch of the TCK repository to the TCK subfolder of the project and executes all the tests. The report file is TCK/report.json .

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing some code to this project, thanks! Please first read and accept the Contributors Agreement.

To discuss this project, please use its github issues or the RAML forum.