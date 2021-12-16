A highly evolved GraphQL HTTP Server 🧬
GraphQL Helix is a collection of utility functions for building your own GraphQL HTTP server. You can check out Building a GraphQL server with GraphQL Helix on DEV for a detailed tutorial on getting started.
@defer and
@stream directives.
graphql-js.
npm install graphql-helix
yarn add graphql-helix
The following example shows how to integrate GraphQL Helix with Node.js using Express. This example shows how to implement all the basic features, including a GraphiQL interface, subscriptions and support for
@stream and
@defer. See the rest of the examples for implementations using other frameworks and runtimes. For implementing additional features, see the Recipes section below.
import express, { RequestHandler } from "express";
import { getGraphQLParameters, processRequest, renderGraphiQL, shouldRenderGraphiQL, sendResult } from "graphql-helix";
import { schema } from "./schema";
const app = express();
app.use(express.json());
app.use("/graphql", async (req, res) => {
// Create a generic Request object that can be consumed by Graphql Helix's API
const request = {
body: req.body,
headers: req.headers,
method: req.method,
query: req.query,
};
// Determine whether we should render GraphiQL instead of returning an API response
if (shouldRenderGraphiQL(request)) {
res.send(renderGraphiQL());
} else {
// Extract the Graphql parameters from the request
const { operationName, query, variables } = getGraphQLParameters(request);
// Validate and execute the query
const result = await processRequest({
operationName,
query,
variables,
request,
schema,
});
// processRequest returns one of three types of results depending on how the server should respond
// 1) RESPONSE: a regular JSON payload
// 2) MULTIPART RESPONSE: a multipart response (when @stream or @defer directives are used)
// 3) PUSH: a stream of events to push back down the client for a subscription
// The "sendResult" is a NodeJS-only shortcut for handling all possible types of Graphql responses,
// See "Advanced Usage" below for more details and customizations available on that layer.
sendResult(result, res);
}
});
const port = process.env.PORT || 4000;
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`GraphQL server is running on port ${port}.`);
});
The
processRequest will return one of the following types:
RESPONSE: a regular JSON payload
MULTIPART_RESPONSE: a multipart response (when @stream or @defer directives are used)
PUSH: a stream of events to push back down the client for a GraphQL subscription
If you GraphQL schema doesn't have the
type Subscription defined, or the
@stream /
@defer /
@live directives available, you'll get
RESPONSE in your result payload, so you can just use
sendResult helper to send the response data in one line of code.
If you wish to have more control over you transports, you can use one of the following exported helpers:
sendResponseResult - matches the
RESPONSE type.
sendMultipartResponseResult - matches the
MULTIPART_RESPONSE type.
sendPushResult - matches the
PUSH type.
And you'll be able to construct a custom flow. Here's a quick example for customizing the response per each type of result:
if (result.type === "RESPONSE") {
sendResponseResult(result, res);
} else if (result.type === "MULTIPART_RESPONSE") {
sendMultipartResponseResult(result, res);
} else if (result.type === "PUSH") {
sendPushResult(result, res);
}
This way you can also disable specific responses if you wish, by return an error instead of calling the helpers.
Checkout docs to learn more.