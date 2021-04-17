openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ae

@ardatan/aggregate-error

by Sindre Sorhus
0.0.6 (see all)

Create an error from multiple errors

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4M

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aggregate-error Build Status

Create an error from multiple errors

Install

$ npm install aggregate-error

Usage

const AggregateError = require('aggregate-error');

const error = new AggregateError([new Error('foo'), 'bar', {message: 'baz'}]);

throw error;
/*
AggregateError:
    Error: foo
        at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:33)
    Error: bar
        at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
    Error: baz
        at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
    at AggregateError (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/index.js:19:3)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
    at Module._compile (module.js:556:32)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:565:10)
    at Module.load (module.js:473:32)
    at tryModuleLoad (module.js:432:12)
    at Function.Module._load (module.js:424:3)
    at Module.runMain (module.js:590:10)
    at run (bootstrap_node.js:394:7)
    at startup (bootstrap_node.js:149:9)
*/

for (const individualError of error) {
    console.log(individualError);
}
//=> [Error: foo]
//=> [Error: bar]
//=> [Error: baz]

API

AggregateError(errors)

Returns an Error that is also an Iterable for the individual errors.

errors

Type: Array<Error|Object|string>

If a string, a new Error is created with the string as the error message.
If a non-Error object, a new Error is created with all properties from the object copied over.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial