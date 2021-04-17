Create an error from multiple errors
$ npm install aggregate-error
const AggregateError = require('aggregate-error');
const error = new AggregateError([new Error('foo'), 'bar', {message: 'baz'}]);
throw error;
/*
AggregateError:
Error: foo
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:33)
Error: bar
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
Error: baz
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
at AggregateError (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/index.js:19:3)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/aggregate-error/example.js:3:13)
at Module._compile (module.js:556:32)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:565:10)
at Module.load (module.js:473:32)
at tryModuleLoad (module.js:432:12)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:424:3)
at Module.runMain (module.js:590:10)
at run (bootstrap_node.js:394:7)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:149:9)
*/
for (const individualError of error) {
console.log(individualError);
}
//=> [Error: foo]
//=> [Error: bar]
//=> [Error: baz]
Returns an
Error that is also an
Iterable for the individual errors.
Type:
Array<Error|Object|string>
If a string, a new
Error is created with the string as the error message.
If a non-Error object, a new
Error is created with all properties from the object copied over.