Create an error from multiple errors

Install

$ npm install aggregate -error

Usage

const AggregateError = require ( 'aggregate-error' ); const error = new AggregateError([ new Error ( 'foo' ), 'bar' , { message : 'baz' }]); throw error; for ( const individualError of error) { console .log(individualError); }

API

Returns an Error that is also an Iterable for the individual errors.

errors

Type: Array<Error|Object|string>