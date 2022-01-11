Workflows for creating, deploying, working offline and more with AWS Lambda
npm i @architect/workflows
This makes the following
npx commands available:
config looks for
.arc-config files in all lambdas and ensures corosponding AWS Lambda deployment targets config is in sync; currently only
timeout and
memory supported
create reads the
.arc file in the current working directory and generates corosponding local code and AWS infra (if it does not already exist)
deploy deploys lambdas in
src and syncs s3 buckets
dns sets up custom domains with API Gateway
env read and write environment variables to all lambdas defined by
.arc
help get some help
hydrate runs
npm i in all lambdas;
hydrate update runs
npm update in all lambdas
inventory read/verify infra defined by
.arc;
inventory nuke deletes all infra except dynamodb tables;
ARC_NUKE=tables inventory nuke deletes tables
sandbox runs
.arc locally with an in-memory database;
ARC_LOCAL=yas NODE_ENV=staging sandbox runs locally but uses dynamodb
staging tables
To see more examples try running:
npx help
Full docs found at https://arc.codes