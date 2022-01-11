Workflows for creating, deploying, working offline and more with AWS Lambda

Install

npm i @architect/workflows

This makes the following npx commands available:

config looks for .arc-config files in all lambdas and ensures corosponding AWS Lambda deployment targets config is in sync; currently only timeout and memory supported

looks for files in all lambdas and ensures corosponding AWS Lambda deployment targets config is in sync; currently only and supported create reads the .arc file in the current working directory and generates corosponding local code and AWS infra (if it does not already exist)

reads the file in the current working directory and generates corosponding local code and AWS infra (if it does not already exist) deploy deploys lambdas in src and syncs s3 buckets

deploys lambdas in and syncs s3 buckets dns sets up custom domains with API Gateway

sets up custom domains with API Gateway env read and write environment variables to all lambdas defined by .arc

read and write environment variables to all lambdas defined by help get some help

get some help hydrate runs npm i in all lambdas; hydrate update runs npm update in all lambdas

runs in all lambdas; runs in all lambdas inventory read/verify infra defined by .arc ; inventory nuke deletes all infra except dynamodb tables; ARC_NUKE=tables inventory nuke deletes tables

read/verify infra defined by ; deletes all infra except dynamodb tables; deletes tables sandbox runs .arc locally with an in-memory database; ARC_LOCAL=yas NODE_ENV=staging sandbox runs locally but uses dynamodb staging tables

To see more examples try running:

npx help

Learn more

Full docs found at https://arc.codes