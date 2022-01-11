@architect/sandbox
Architect local development environment: run full Architect projects locally & offline in an in-memory sandbox
npm i @architect/sandbox
npx sandbox
Or if running Sandbox from within
@architect/architect:
npx arc sandbox
-p,
--port,
port - Manually specify HTTP port
3333
-v,
--verbose,
verbose - Enable verbose logging
-d,
--debug,
debug - Enable debose logging
-q,
--quiet,
quiet - Disable (most) logging
--disable-symlinks - Disable symlinking
src/shared into all functions and
use file copying instead
ARC_API_TYPE - Set the API Gateway API type
http (aliased to
httpv2),
httpv1,
rest
http
ARC_QUIET - If present, disable (most) logging
PORT - Manually specify HTTP port
3333
ARC_EVENTS_PORT- Manually specify event bus port
3334
ARC_TABLES_PORT- Manually specify local DynamoDB port
5000
ARC_LOCAL- If present and used in conjunction with
NODE_ENV=staging|production, emulates live
staging or
production environment
@staging or
@production environment variables
Sandbox is designed to be integrated into your application's test suite. In most cases you'll only need to make use of
sandbox.start() and
sandbox.end(). However, individual Sandbox services can also be individually started and stopped. (See below.)
Methods may be passed an options object containing the following parameters:
apigateway - String - Specify the API Gateway API type
http
http (aliased to
httpv2),
httpv1,
rest
cwd - String - Specify a working directory (handy for aiming Sandbox at test mocks)
env - Object - Environment variables for Lambda invocations in automated testing
.env or
prefs.arc files
undefined values delete any env vars of the same name set via
.env or
prefs.arc files
port - String or Number - Specify HTTP port
3333
quiet - Boolean - Disables (most) logging
runStartupCommands - Boolean - Disable
@sandbox-startup commands
true
runtimeCheck - String - Check for runtime version mismatches
warn Sandbox will warn of mismatches in stdout
error (suggested for test environments) Sandbox will fail to start up
symlink - Boolean - Use symlinking to Architect shared code from within each Lambda's dependencies (e.g.
src/http/get-index/node_modules/@architect/shared →
src/shared)
true
false copies shared code into each Lambda, which can result much slower startup and dependency rehydration speeds
watcher - Boolean - Disable the Sandbox file watcher (and related Sandbox file watcher plugin API)
true
Start and shut down the Sandbox; unless you have specific per-service needs, we generally advise most folks use this interface for testing
sandbox.start(options[, callback]) → [Promise]
Starts the Sandbox; first checks that ports are available to consume, prints a banner, loads Architect and userland environment variables, hydrates application dependencies, and starts various Sandbox services (including
@events,
@queues,
@tables,
@indexes,
@http,
@static and
@ws).
Invokes
callback once everything is ready, or returns a
promise if
callback is falsy.
sandbox.end([callback]) → [Promise]
Shuts down anything started by
sandbox.start(). Invokes
callback once shut down, or returns a
promise if
callback is falsy.
let sandbox = require('@architect/sandbox')
let test = require('tape)
test('Start the Sandbox', async t => {
t.plan(1)
let result = await sandbox.start()
t.equal(result, 'Sandbox successfully started')
})
test('Tests go here', t => {
// Make use of various Sandbox resources in your tests...
})
test('Shut down the Sandbox', async t => {
t.plan(1)
let result = await sandbox.end()
t.equal(result, 'Sandbox successfully shut down')
})
let sandbox = require('@architect/sandbox')
beforeAll(async () => {
let result = await sandbox.start()
expect(result).toBe('Sandbox successfully started')
})
afterAll(async () => {
let result = await sandbox.end()
expect(result).toBe('Sandbox successfully shut down')
})
test('Tests go here', () => {
// Make use of various Sandbox resources in your tests...
})
The tests in this repository require that you have the
deno runtime installed
on your local machine. Install
deno by visiting
https://deno.land/#installation.
To work on sandbox, first make sure you have installed the dependencies:
npm install
To run all tests, including the linter:
npm test
To run just the linter:
npm run lint
To run just the unit tests (which are located under
test/unit):
npm run test:unit
To get a code coverage report based on unit test execution:
npm run coverage
To run just the integration tests (which are located under `test/integration'):
npm run test:integration
To make tests run extra noisy-like, add the
NOISY_TESTS=true env var