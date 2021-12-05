@architect/parser
OpenJS Architect is an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solution. The critical insight of Infastructure as Code is determinism. Infrastructure resources are defined in a declarative manifest file with the code that depends on them. This ensures deployment artifacts alway have the exact runtime resources expected for every version of the code.
Architect looks in the following places for the primary definition/configuration manifest file:
The
.arcformat is unique to Architect with many readability advantages; but is not required
.arc
.arcis a text format for storing structured configuration data; it is not for serializing or transporting data
The
.arc format:
# symbols
@ (example:
@pragma)
string,
number and
boolean
array,
vector and
map
Consider a file
some-arc-file.txt with the following contents:
# this is a comment
@section-one
simple-string-value # String
another-value
4.2 # Number
true # Boolean
@section-of-arrays
vector of values
vector tuple
@vectors-section
named
vector
of
values
@this-section-has-a-map
hello-world
name some-value
Parsing the file with the following code:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const parse = require('@architect/parser')
const fs = require('fs')
const text = fs.readFileSync('./some-arc-file.txt').toString()
const result = parse(text)
console.log(result)
Prints the following plain object to the console:
{
"section-one": [
"simple-string-value",
"another-value",
4.2,
true
],
"section-of-arrays": [
["vector", "of", "values"],
["vector", "tuple"]
],
"vectors-section": [
{named: ["vector", "of", "values"]},
],
"this-section-has-a-map": [{
"hello-world": {
"name": "some-value"
}
}]
}
Things to notice:
array values are space seperated scalar values on a single line
vector is a named
array with scalar values indented two spaces on newlines
map is a named value followed by keys and values indented two spaces