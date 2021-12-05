OpenJS Architect is an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solution. The critical insight of Infastructure as Code is determinism. Infrastructure resources are defined in a declarative manifest file with the code that depends on them. This ensures deployment artifacts alway have the exact runtime resources expected for every version of the code.

Architect looks in the following places for the primary definition/configuration manifest file:

The .arc format is unique to Architect with many readability advantages; but is not required

.arc is a text format for storing structured configuration data; it is not for serializing or transporting data

The .arc format:

Comments follow # symbols

symbols Top level keys start with @ (example: @pragma )

(example: ) Pragmas contain: scalar values or complex values

Scalar values are: string , number and boolean

, and Complex values are: array , vector and map

, and Whitespace is significant

Example

Consider a file some-arc-file.txt with the following contents:

# this is a comment @section-one simple-string- value # String another- value 4.2 # Number true # Boolean @section- of -arrays vector of values vector tuple @vectors-section named vector of values @this-section-has-a-map hello-world name some - value

Parsing the file with the following code:

const parse = require ( '@architect/parser' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const text = fs.readFileSync( './some-arc-file.txt' ).toString() const result = parse(text) console .log(result)

Prints the following plain object to the console:

{ "section-one" : [ "simple-string-value" , "another-value" , 4.2 , true ], "section-of-arrays" : [ [ "vector" , "of" , "values" ], [ "vector" , "tuple" ] ], "vectors-section" : [ { named : [ "vector" , "of" , "values" ]}, ], "this-section-has-a-map" : [{ "hello-world" : { "name" : "some-value" } }] }

Things to notice: