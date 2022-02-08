openbase logo
@architect/functions

by architect
5.0.1

AWS Lambda Node runtime helpers for Architect apps

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@architect/functions

Runtime helper library for serverless apps built with [Architect][npm]

GitHub CI status

Check out the full docs: arc.codes

Install

npm i @architect/functions

Usage

let {
  events,   // @events pub/sub
  http,     // @http middleware + tools
  queues,   // @queues pub/sub
  services, // Architect resource / service discovery
  static,   // @static asset helper
  tables,   // @tables DynamoDB helper methods + API client
  ws,       // @ws WebSocket helper + API client
} = require('@architect/functions')

API

@events methods

@http methods

@queues methods

Service discovery

@static methods

@tables methods

@ws methods

