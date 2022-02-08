@architect/functions
Runtime helper library for serverless apps built with [Architect][npm]
Check out the full docs: arc.codes
npm i @architect/functions
let {
events, // @events pub/sub
http, // @http middleware + tools
queues, // @queues pub/sub
services, // Architect resource / service discovery
static, // @static asset helper
tables, // @tables DynamoDB helper methods + API client
ws, // @ws WebSocket helper + API client
} = require('@architect/functions')
@events methods
@http methods
@queues methods
Service discovery
@static methods
@tables methods
tables()
@ws methods