Generate a DynamoDB data access layer from an .arc file. Automatically disambiguates testing (in memory) from deployment staging and production tables

Background

An .arc file can define @tables and @indexes . Generated tables follow the format:

appname-staging-tablename

appname-production-tablename

For example, given the following .arc file:

@app testapp @tables ppl pplID *String cats pplID *String catID **String @indexes ppl email *String cats name *String

If you've setup your package.json per the quickstart then running npm run create creates the following tables:

testapp-staging-ppl

testapp-production-ppl

testapp-staging-cats

testapp-production-cats

And running npm start will kick up a local Dynalite instance with these tables prepopulated. From here its up to you to connect to the database and interact with the tables on your local machine.

Connecting to DynamoDB

var db = require ( '@architect/data/db' ) db.listTables({}, console .log)

Read the Testing Guide to learn about working with the local Dynalite instance in your tests

This same code will work in the staging and production Lambdas without modification.

Full documentation of the AWS SDK DynamoDB client can be found here.

Working with DocumentClient

The lower level Dynamo client is good for precise database control. Use it for listing, creating, modifying and destroying tables. For working with records DocumentClient provides a nicer interface.

var doc = require ( '@architect/data/doc' ) doc.put({ TableName : 'testapp-staging-notes' , Item : { noteID : 1 , body : 'hi' } }, console .log) doc.get({ noteID : 1 }, console .log)

DocumentClient has comprehensive support for querying and mutating data.Full documentation for DocumentClient can be found here.

Convenience with @architect/data

This library bundles the db and doc connection scripts above. However it does require hard coding TableName which might not be desirable. So this module exports a single function for generating a static data access layer client that automatically resolves TableName based on NODE_ENV .

The client is a plain javscript object keyed by table name with methods from DyanamoDB.DocumentClient :

put

get

delete

query

scan

update

Example Usage

@app testapp @tables accounts accountID *String posts accountID *String postID **String

First we generate a client:

var data = require ( '@architect/data' )

The app variable above looks like this:

{ account: {put, get , delete , query, scan, update }, posts: {put, get , delete , query, scan, update } }

You can immediately start using the generated methods:

var data = require ( '@architect/data' ) await app.posts.put({ accountID : 'fake-id' , postID : 'fake-post-id' , title : 'neato' }) let post = await app.posts.get({ postID : 'fake-post-id' }) await app.posts.update({ Key : { postID : 'fake-post-id' }, UpdateExpression : 'set #title = :title' , ExpressionAttributeNames : { '#title' : 'title' }, ExpressionAttributeValues : { ':title' : 'super neato' , } }) await app.posts.destroy({ postID : 'fake-post-id' })

Check the tests for a detailed example!