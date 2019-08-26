@architect/data
Generate a DynamoDB data access layer from an
.arcfile. Automatically disambiguates
testing(in memory) from deployment
stagingand
productiontables
An
.arc file can define
@tables and
@indexes. Generated tables follow the format:
appname-staging-tablename
appname-production-tablename
For example, given the following
.arc file:
@app
testapp
@tables
ppl
pplID *String
cats
pplID *String
catID **String
@indexes
ppl
email *String
cats
name *String
If you've setup your
package.json per the quickstart then running
npm run create creates the following tables:
testapp-staging-ppl
testapp-production-ppl
testapp-staging-cats
testapp-production-cats
And running
npm start will kick up a local Dynalite instance with these tables prepopulated. From here its up to you to connect to the database and interact with the tables on your local machine.
var db = require('@architect/data/db')
db.listTables({}, console.log)
// logs tables
Read the Testing Guide to learn about working with the local Dynalite instance in your tests
This same code will work in the
staging and
production Lambdas without modification.
Full documentation of the AWS SDK DynamoDB client can be found here.
The lower level Dynamo client is good for precise database control. Use it for listing, creating, modifying and destroying tables. For working with records
DocumentClient provides a nicer interface.
var doc = require('@architect/data/doc')
doc.put({
TableName: 'testapp-staging-notes',
Item: {
noteID: 1,
body: 'hi'
}
}, console.log)
// record added to db and logs {noteID:1, body:'hi'}
doc.get({noteID:1}, console.log)
// logs {noteID:1, body:'hi'}
DocumentClient has comprehensive support for querying and mutating data.Full documentation for DocumentClient can be found here.
@architect/data
This library bundles the
db and
doc connection scripts above. However it does require hard coding
TableName which might not be desirable. So this module exports a single function for generating a static data access layer client that automatically resolves
TableName based on
NODE_ENV.
The client is a plain javscript object keyed by table name with methods from
DyanamoDB.DocumentClient:
put
get
delete
query
scan
update
@app
testapp
@tables
accounts
accountID *String
posts
accountID *String
postID **String
First we generate a client:
// reads node_modules/@architect/shared/.arc
var data = require('@architect/data')
The
app variable above looks like this:
{
account: {put, get, delete, query, scan, update},
posts: {put, get, delete, query, scan, update}
}
You can immediately start using the generated methods:
var data = require('@architect/data')
// create a post
await app.posts.put({
accountID: 'fake-id',
postID: 'fake-post-id',
title: 'neato'
})
// read it back
let post = await app.posts.get({postID: 'fake-post-id'})
// update the record
await app.posts.update({
Key: {
postID: 'fake-post-id'
},
UpdateExpression: 'set #title = :title',
ExpressionAttributeNames: {
'#title' : 'title'
},
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':title' : 'super neato',
}
})
// destroy it
await app.posts.destroy({
postID: 'fake-post-id'
})
Check the tests for a detailed example!