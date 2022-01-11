Build ultra scalable database backed web apps on AWS serverless infrastructure with full local, offline workflows, and more. Full documentation found at: https://arc.codes
pip3 (optional)
bundle (optional)
Open your terminal to install
arc globally:
npm i -g @architect/architect
Check the version:
arc version
Protip: run
arcwith no arguments to get help
Create a new app:
mkdir testapp
cd testapp
arc init
Kick up the local dev server:
arc sandbox
Cmd / Ctrl + cexits the sandbox
Deploy the
staging stack:
arc deploy
Protip: create additional
stagingstacks with
--name
Ship to a
production stack:
arc deploy production
– VS Code
– Atom
Head to https://arc.codes to learn more!
Amber Costley, Angelina Fabbro, Brian LeRoux, Jen Fong-Adwent, Kristofer Joseph, Kris Borchers, Ryan Block, Spencer Kelley
Pinyao Guo for the Architect GitHub name