Readme

GitHub CI status npm version Apache-2.0 License

Build ultra scalable database backed web apps on AWS serverless infrastructure with full local, offline workflows, and more. Full documentation found at: https://arc.codes

Requirements

Installation

Open your terminal to install arc globally:

npm i -g @architect/architect

Check the version:

arc version

Protip: run arc with no arguments to get help

Work locally

Create a new app:

mkdir testapp
cd testapp
arc init

Kick up the local dev server:

arc sandbox

Cmd / Ctrl + c exits the sandbox

Deploy to AWS

Deploy the staging stack:

arc deploy

Protip: create additional staging stacks with --name

Ship to a production stack:

arc deploy production

Add Architect syntax to your text editor

VS Code

Sublime Text

Atom

Learn more

Head to https://arc.codes to learn more!

Founding team

Amber Costley, Angelina Fabbro, Brian LeRoux, Jen Fong-Adwent, Kristofer Joseph, Kris Borchers, Ryan Block, Spencer Kelley

Special thanks

Pinyao Guo for the Architect GitHub name

100
SQL / NoSQL, v.JS, Vue etc.
SQL / NoSQL, v.JS, Vue etc.
1 year ago
Mike MacCana
20 years of DevOps, back end, and front end. Have built things for tech giants, startups and big OSS projects.
December 7, 2020

