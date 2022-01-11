Build ultra scalable database backed web apps on AWS serverless infrastructure with full local, offline workflows, and more. Full documentation found at: https://arc.codes

Requirements

Installation

Open your terminal to install arc globally:

npm i -g @architect/architect

Check the version:

arc version

Protip: run arc with no arguments to get help

Work locally

Create a new app:

mkdir testapp cd testapp arc init

Kick up the local dev server:

arc sandbox

Cmd / Ctrl + c exits the sandbox

Deploy to AWS

Deploy the staging stack:

arc deploy

Protip: create additional staging stacks with --name

Ship to a production stack:

arc deploy production

Add Architect syntax to your text editor

– VS Code

– Sublime Text

– Atom

Learn more

Head to https://arc.codes to learn more!

Founding team

Amber Costley, Angelina Fabbro, Brian LeRoux, Jen Fong-Adwent, Kristofer Joseph, Kris Borchers, Ryan Block, Spencer Kelley

Special thanks

Pinyao Guo for the Architect GitHub name