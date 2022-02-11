openbase logo
@architect-io/dependency-manager

by architect-team
1.13.17 (see all)

Command line interface for running Architect services locally

Readme

Architect Logo

oclif Build Version License

Self-service cloud environments for everyone. Achieve deployment, networking, and security automation all at once with Architect.

Architect is the world's first DevOps-as-a-Service toolset designed to help democratize environment provisioning for engineers. With Architect, anyone can deploy any service, anywhere, for any reason with the push of a button.

Our unique approach to continuous delivery is powered by an embedded dependency resolver. By simply asserting your microservice dependenies, Architect is able to build a graph of your application and deploy the entire stack to your favorite cloud provider.

Architect's CLI, which provides the full developer experience needed to create components and operate local environments, is fully open-source. The CLI can deploy components locally using docker-compose, enrich the deployments with components found in Architect's Cloud registry, and allows developers to publish their own components to the registry both publicly and privately for free.

Requirements

Usage

$ npm install -g @architect-io/cli
$ architect COMMAND
running command...
$ architect (-v|--version|version)
@architect-io/cli/1.13.1 linux-x64 node-v16.13.1
$ architect --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ architect COMMAND
...

Commands

architect autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE
  $ architect autocomplete [SHELL]

ARGUMENTS
  SHELL  shell type

OPTIONS
  -r, --refresh-cache  Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)

EXAMPLES
  $ architect autocomplete
  $ architect autocomplete bash
  $ architect autocomplete zsh
  $ architect autocomplete --refresh-cache

See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete

architect components [QUERY]

Search components you have access to

USAGE
  $ architect components [QUERY]

ARGUMENTS
  QUERY  Search term used to filter the results

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -h, --help             show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect components
  $ architect components:search
  $ architect component:search
  $ architect component:search

See code: src/commands/components/index.ts

architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]

Search component versions of a particular component

USAGE
  $ architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -h, --help             show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect component:versions
  $ architect component:version

See code: src/commands/components/versions.ts

architect config:get OPTION

Get the value of a CLI config option

USAGE
  $ architect config:get OPTION

ARGUMENTS
  OPTION  Name of a config option

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

See code: src/commands/config/get.ts

architect config:set OPTION VALUE

Set a new value for a CLI configuration option

USAGE
  $ architect config:set OPTION VALUE

ARGUMENTS
  OPTION  Name of a config option
  VALUE   New value to assign to a config option

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

See code: src/commands/config/set.ts

architect config:view

View all the CLI configuration settings

USAGE
  $ architect config:view

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect config

See code: src/commands/config/view.ts

architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

Run your stacks locally

USAGE
  $ architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

ARGUMENTS
  CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS  Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
                         accepted.

OPTIONS
  -e, --environment=environment    Architect environment
  -h, --help                       show CLI help
  -i, --interface=interface        [default: ] Component interfaces
  -o, --compose-file=compose-file  Path where the compose file should be written to
  -p, --parameter=parameter        [default: ] Component parameters
  -r, --[no-]recursive             [default: true] Toggle to automatically deploy all dependencies
  -s, --secrets=secrets            Path of secrets file
  --[no-]browser                   [default: true] Automatically open urls in the browser for local deployments
  --build-parallel                 [default: false] Build docker images in parallel
  --production                     Build and run components without debug blocks

See code: src/commands/dev.ts

architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

Create a deploy job on Architect Cloud

USAGE
  $ architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

ARGUMENTS
  CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS  Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
                         accepted.

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account            Architect account
  -d, --detached                   Run in detached mode
  -e, --environment=environment    Architect environment
  -h, --help                       show CLI help
  -i, --interface=interface        [default: ] Component interfaces
  -o, --compose-file=compose-file  Path where the compose file should be written to
  -p, --parameter=parameter        [default: ] Component parameters
  -r, --[no-]recursive             [default: true] Toggle to automatically deploy all dependencies
  -s, --secrets=secrets            Path of secrets file

  --auto-approve                   Automatically approve the deployment without a review step. Used for debugging and CI
                                   flows.

  --[no-]browser                   [default: true] Automatically open urls in the browser for local deployments

  --build-parallel                 [default: false] Build docker images in parallel

  --[no-]deletion-protection       [default: true] Toggle for deletion protection on deployments

  --production                     Build and run components without debug blocks

See code: src/commands/deploy.ts

architect destroy

Destroy components from an environment

USAGE
  $ architect destroy

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account          Architect account
  -c, --components=components    Component(s) to destroy
  -e, --environment=environment  Architect environment
  -h, --help                     show CLI help

  --auto-approve                 Automatically approve the deployment without a review step. Used for debugging and CI
                                 flows.

See code: src/commands/destroy.ts

architect environments [QUERY]

Search environments you have access to

USAGE
  $ architect environments [QUERY]

ARGUMENTS
  QUERY  Search term used to filter the results

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -h, --help             show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect environments
  $ architect envs
  $ architect env
  $ architect environments:search
  $ architect envs:search
  $ architect env:search

See code: src/commands/environments/index.ts

architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]

Register a new environment with Architect Cloud

USAGE
  $ architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]

ARGUMENTS
  ENVIRONMENT  Name to give the environment

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account      Architect account
  -h, --help                 show CLI help
  --description=description  Environment Description
  --platform=platform        Architect platform
  --ttl=ttl                  The TTL of the environment in a duration of time, ex. 30d, 12h, or 30m

ALIASES
  $ architect environment:create
  $ architect envs:create
  $ architect env:create

See code: src/commands/environments/create.ts

architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]

Deregister an environment

USAGE
  $ architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]

ARGUMENTS
  ENVIRONMENT  Name of the environment to deregister

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -f, --force            Force the deletion even if the environment is not empty
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --auto-approve         Automatically apply the changes

ALIASES
  $ architect environment:destroy
  $ architect envs:destroy
  $ architect env:destroy
  $ architect env:deregister
  $ architect environment:deregister

See code: src/commands/environments/destroy.ts

architect help [COMMAND]

display help for architect

USAGE
  $ architect help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

architect init

Initialize an architect component from an existing docker-compose file

USAGE
  $ architect init

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account
  -h, --help                           show CLI help
  -n, --name=name
  -o, --component-file=component-file  [default: architect.yml] Path where the component file should be written to
  --from-compose=from-compose          [default: /home/runner/work/architect-cli/architect-cli]

See code: src/commands/init.ts

Link a local component to the host to be used to power local deployments.

USAGE
  $ architect link [COMPONENTPATH]

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

See code: src/commands/link.ts

architect login

Login to the Architect Cloud platform

USAGE
  $ architect login

OPTIONS
  -e, --email=email        Email
  -h, --help               show CLI help
  -p, --password=password  Password

See code: src/commands/login.ts

architect logout

Logout from the Architect registry

USAGE
  $ architect logout

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

See code: src/commands/logout.ts

architect platforms [QUERY]

Search for platforms on Architect Cloud

USAGE
  $ architect platforms [QUERY]

ARGUMENTS
  QUERY  Search query used to filter results

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -h, --help             show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect platform
  $ architect platform:search
  $ architect platforms
  $ architect platforms:search

See code: src/commands/platforms/index.ts

architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]

Register a new platform with Architect Cloud

USAGE
  $ architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]

ARGUMENTS
  PLATFORM  Name to give the platform

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account                     Architect account
  -h, --help                                show CLI help
  -h, --host=host
  -k, --kubeconfig=kubeconfig               [default: ~/.kube/config]
  -t, --type=KUBERNETES|kubernetes|ECS|ecs
  --auto-approve
  --aws-key=aws-key
  --aws-region=aws-region
  --aws-secret=aws-secret
  --flag=flag                               [default: ]

ALIASES
  $ architect platforms:register
  $ architect platform:create
  $ architect platforms:create

See code: src/commands/platforms/create.ts

architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]

Deregister a platform from Architect

USAGE
  $ architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]

ARGUMENTS
  PLATFORM  Name of the platform to deregister

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  Architect account
  -f, --force            Force the deletion even if the platform is not empty
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --auto-approve         Automatically apply the changes

ALIASES
  $ architect platforms:deregister
  $ architect platform:destroy
  $ architect platforms:destroy

See code: src/commands/platforms/destroy.ts

architect register [COMPONENT]

Register a new Component with Architect Cloud

USAGE
  $ architect register [COMPONENT]

ARGUMENTS
  COMPONENT  Path to a component to register

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -t, --tag=tag  [default: latest] Tag to give to the new component
  --arg=arg      Build arg(s) to pass to docker build

ALIASES
  $ architect component:register
  $ architect components:register
  $ architect c:register
  $ architect comp:register

See code: src/commands/register.ts

architect task COMPONENT TASK

Execute a task in the given environment

USAGE
  $ architect task COMPONENT TASK

ARGUMENTS
  COMPONENT  The name of the component that contains the task to execute
  TASK       The name of the task to execute

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account            Architect account
  -e, --environment=environment    Architect environment
  -h, --help                       show CLI help
  -l, --local                      Deploy the stack locally instead of via Architect Cloud
  -o, --compose-file=compose-file  Path where the compose file should be written to

ALIASES
  $ architect task:exec

See code: src/commands/task.ts

Unlink a component from the host by path or name

USAGE
  $ architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME]

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help
  --all       Unlink all components registered locally

See code: src/commands/unlink.ts

architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

Validate that an architect.yml is syntactically correct.

USAGE
  $ architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

ARGUMENTS
  CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS  Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
                         accepted.

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect component:validate
  $ architect components:validate
  $ architect c:validate
  $ architect comp:validate
  $ architect validate

See code: src/commands/validate.ts

architect whoami

Get the logged in user

USAGE
  $ architect whoami

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

ALIASES
  $ architect whoami

See code: src/commands/whoami.ts

