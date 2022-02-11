Self-service cloud environments for everyone. Achieve deployment, networking, and security automation all at once with Architect.
Architect is the world's first DevOps-as-a-Service toolset designed to help democratize environment provisioning for engineers. With Architect, anyone can deploy any service, anywhere, for any reason with the push of a button.
Our unique approach to continuous delivery is powered by an embedded dependency resolver. By simply asserting your microservice dependenies, Architect is able to build a graph of your application and deploy the entire stack to your favorite cloud provider.
Architect's CLI, which provides the full developer experience needed to create components and operate local environments, is fully open-source. The CLI can deploy components locally using docker-compose, enrich the deployments with components found in Architect's Cloud registry, and allows developers to publish their own components to the registry both publicly and privately for free.
v12 or higher must be installed
$ npm install -g @architect-io/cli
$ architect COMMAND
$ architect (-v|--version|version)
@architect-io/cli/1.13.1 linux-x64 node-v16.13.1
$ architect --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ architect COMMAND
architect autocomplete [SHELL]
architect components [QUERY]
architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]
architect config:get OPTION
architect config:set OPTION VALUE
architect config:view
architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
architect destroy
architect environments [QUERY]
architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]
architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]
architect help [COMMAND]
architect init
architect link [COMPONENTPATH]
architect login
architect logout
architect platforms [QUERY]
architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]
architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]
architect register [COMPONENT]
architect task COMPONENT TASK
architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME]
architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
architect whoami
architect autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ architect autocomplete [SHELL]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
OPTIONS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
EXAMPLES
$ architect autocomplete
$ architect autocomplete bash
$ architect autocomplete zsh
$ architect autocomplete --refresh-cache
architect components [QUERY]
Search components you have access to
USAGE
$ architect components [QUERY]
ARGUMENTS
QUERY Search term used to filter the results
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect components
$ architect components:search
$ architect component:search
$ architect component:search
architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]
Search component versions of a particular component
USAGE
$ architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect component:versions
$ architect component:version
architect config:get OPTION
Get the value of a CLI config option
USAGE
$ architect config:get OPTION
ARGUMENTS
OPTION Name of a config option
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
architect config:set OPTION VALUE
Set a new value for a CLI configuration option
USAGE
$ architect config:set OPTION VALUE
ARGUMENTS
OPTION Name of a config option
VALUE New value to assign to a config option
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
architect config:view
View all the CLI configuration settings
USAGE
$ architect config:view
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect config
architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
Run your stacks locally
USAGE
$ architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
ARGUMENTS
CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
accepted.
OPTIONS
-e, --environment=environment Architect environment
-h, --help show CLI help
-i, --interface=interface [default: ] Component interfaces
-o, --compose-file=compose-file Path where the compose file should be written to
-p, --parameter=parameter [default: ] Component parameters
-r, --[no-]recursive [default: true] Toggle to automatically deploy all dependencies
-s, --secrets=secrets Path of secrets file
--[no-]browser [default: true] Automatically open urls in the browser for local deployments
--build-parallel [default: false] Build docker images in parallel
--production Build and run components without debug blocks
architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
Create a deploy job on Architect Cloud
USAGE
$ architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
ARGUMENTS
CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
accepted.
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-d, --detached Run in detached mode
-e, --environment=environment Architect environment
-h, --help show CLI help
-i, --interface=interface [default: ] Component interfaces
-o, --compose-file=compose-file Path where the compose file should be written to
-p, --parameter=parameter [default: ] Component parameters
-r, --[no-]recursive [default: true] Toggle to automatically deploy all dependencies
-s, --secrets=secrets Path of secrets file
--auto-approve Automatically approve the deployment without a review step. Used for debugging and CI
flows.
--[no-]browser [default: true] Automatically open urls in the browser for local deployments
--build-parallel [default: false] Build docker images in parallel
--[no-]deletion-protection [default: true] Toggle for deletion protection on deployments
--production Build and run components without debug blocks
architect destroy
Destroy components from an environment
USAGE
$ architect destroy
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-c, --components=components Component(s) to destroy
-e, --environment=environment Architect environment
-h, --help show CLI help
--auto-approve Automatically approve the deployment without a review step. Used for debugging and CI
flows.
architect environments [QUERY]
Search environments you have access to
USAGE
$ architect environments [QUERY]
ARGUMENTS
QUERY Search term used to filter the results
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect environments
$ architect envs
$ architect env
$ architect environments:search
$ architect envs:search
$ architect env:search
architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]
Register a new environment with Architect Cloud
USAGE
$ architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]
ARGUMENTS
ENVIRONMENT Name to give the environment
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
--description=description Environment Description
--platform=platform Architect platform
--ttl=ttl The TTL of the environment in a duration of time, ex. 30d, 12h, or 30m
ALIASES
$ architect environment:create
$ architect envs:create
$ architect env:create
architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]
Deregister an environment
USAGE
$ architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]
ARGUMENTS
ENVIRONMENT Name of the environment to deregister
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-f, --force Force the deletion even if the environment is not empty
-h, --help show CLI help
--auto-approve Automatically apply the changes
ALIASES
$ architect environment:destroy
$ architect envs:destroy
$ architect env:destroy
$ architect env:deregister
$ architect environment:deregister
architect help [COMMAND]
display help for architect
USAGE
$ architect help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
architect init
Initialize an architect component from an existing docker-compose file
USAGE
$ architect init
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account
-h, --help show CLI help
-n, --name=name
-o, --component-file=component-file [default: architect.yml] Path where the component file should be written to
--from-compose=from-compose [default: /home/runner/work/architect-cli/architect-cli]
architect link [COMPONENTPATH]
Link a local component to the host to be used to power local deployments.
USAGE
$ architect link [COMPONENTPATH]
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
architect login
Login to the Architect Cloud platform
USAGE
$ architect login
OPTIONS
-e, --email=email Email
-h, --help show CLI help
-p, --password=password Password
architect logout
Logout from the Architect registry
USAGE
$ architect logout
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
architect platforms [QUERY]
Search for platforms on Architect Cloud
USAGE
$ architect platforms [QUERY]
ARGUMENTS
QUERY Search query used to filter results
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect platform
$ architect platform:search
$ architect platforms
$ architect platforms:search
architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]
Register a new platform with Architect Cloud
USAGE
$ architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]
ARGUMENTS
PLATFORM Name to give the platform
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-h, --help show CLI help
-h, --host=host
-k, --kubeconfig=kubeconfig [default: ~/.kube/config]
-t, --type=KUBERNETES|kubernetes|ECS|ecs
--auto-approve
--aws-key=aws-key
--aws-region=aws-region
--aws-secret=aws-secret
--flag=flag [default: ]
ALIASES
$ architect platforms:register
$ architect platform:create
$ architect platforms:create
architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]
Deregister a platform from Architect
USAGE
$ architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]
ARGUMENTS
PLATFORM Name of the platform to deregister
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-f, --force Force the deletion even if the platform is not empty
-h, --help show CLI help
--auto-approve Automatically apply the changes
ALIASES
$ architect platforms:deregister
$ architect platform:destroy
$ architect platforms:destroy
architect register [COMPONENT]
Register a new Component with Architect Cloud
USAGE
$ architect register [COMPONENT]
ARGUMENTS
COMPONENT Path to a component to register
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-t, --tag=tag [default: latest] Tag to give to the new component
--arg=arg Build arg(s) to pass to docker build
ALIASES
$ architect component:register
$ architect components:register
$ architect c:register
$ architect comp:register
architect task COMPONENT TASK
Execute a task in the given environment
USAGE
$ architect task COMPONENT TASK
ARGUMENTS
COMPONENT The name of the component that contains the task to execute
TASK The name of the task to execute
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account Architect account
-e, --environment=environment Architect environment
-h, --help show CLI help
-l, --local Deploy the stack locally instead of via Architect Cloud
-o, --compose-file=compose-file Path where the compose file should be written to
ALIASES
$ architect task:exec
architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME]
Unlink a component from the host by path or name
USAGE
$ architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME]
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
--all Unlink all components registered locally
architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
Validate that an architect.yml is syntactically correct.
USAGE
$ architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]
ARGUMENTS
CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are
accepted.
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect component:validate
$ architect components:validate
$ architect c:validate
$ architect comp:validate
$ architect validate
architect whoami
Get the logged in user
USAGE
$ architect whoami
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
ALIASES
$ architect whoami
