Self-service cloud environments for everyone. Achieve deployment, networking, and security automation all at once with Architect.

Architect is the world's first DevOps-as-a-Service toolset designed to help democratize environment provisioning for engineers. With Architect, anyone can deploy any service, anywhere, for any reason with the push of a button.

Our unique approach to continuous delivery is powered by an embedded dependency resolver. By simply asserting your microservice dependenies, Architect is able to build a graph of your application and deploy the entire stack to your favorite cloud provider.

Architect's CLI, which provides the full developer experience needed to create components and operate local environments, is fully open-source. The CLI can deploy components locally using docker-compose, enrich the deployments with components found in Architect's Cloud registry, and allows developers to publish their own components to the registry both publicly and privately for free.

Requirements

Docker must be installed

must be installed Node.js v12 or higher must be installed

Usage

$ npm install -g @architect-io/cli $ architect COMMAND running command... $ architect (-v|--version|version) @architect-io/cli/1.13.1 linux-x64 node-v16.13.1 $ architect --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ architect COMMAND ...

Commands

architect autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE $ architect autocomplete [SHELL] ARGUMENTS SHELL shell type OPTIONS -r, EXAMPLES $ architect autocomplete $ architect autocomplete bash $ architect autocomplete zsh $ architect autocomplete

See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete

architect components [QUERY]

Search components you have access to

USAGE $ architect components [QUERY] ARGUMENTS QUERY Search term used to filter the results OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ architect components $ architect components: search $ architect component: search $ architect component: search

See code: src/commands/components/index.ts

architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME]

Search component versions of a particular component

USAGE $ architect components:versions [COMPONENT_NAME] OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ architect component:versions $ architect component: version

See code: src/commands/components/versions.ts

architect config:get OPTION

Get the value of a CLI config option

USAGE $ architect config: get OPTION ARGUMENTS OPTION Name of a config option OPTIONS -h,

See code: src/commands/config/get.ts

architect config:set OPTION VALUE

Set a new value for a CLI configuration option

USAGE $ architect config: set OPTION VALUE ARGUMENTS OPTION Name of a config option VALUE New value to assign to a config option OPTIONS -h,

See code: src/commands/config/set.ts

architect config:view

View all the CLI configuration settings

USAGE $ architect config: view OPTIONS -h, ALIASES $ architect config

See code: src/commands/config/view.ts

architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

Run your stacks locally

USAGE $ architect dev [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS] ARGUMENTS CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are accepted. OPTIONS -e, -h, -i, -o, -p, -r, -s,

See code: src/commands/dev.ts

architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS]

Create a deploy job on Architect Cloud

USAGE $ architect deploy [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS] ARGUMENTS CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are accepted. OPTIONS -a, -d, -e, -h, -i, -o, -p, -r, -s, flows.

See code: src/commands/deploy.ts

architect destroy

Destroy components from an environment

USAGE $ architect destroy OPTIONS -a, -c, -e, -h, flows.

See code: src/commands/destroy.ts

architect environments [QUERY]

Search environments you have access to

USAGE $ architect environments [QUERY] ARGUMENTS QUERY Search term used to filter the results OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ architect environments $ architect envs $ architect env $ architect environments: search $ architect envs: search $ architect env: search

See code: src/commands/environments/index.ts

architect environments:create [ENVIRONMENT]

Register a new environment with Architect Cloud

USAGE $ architect environments: create [ENVIRONMENT] ARGUMENTS ENVIRONMENT Name to give the environment OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ architect environment: create $ architect envs: create $ architect env: create

See code: src/commands/environments/create.ts

architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT]

Deregister an environment

USAGE $ architect environments:destroy [ENVIRONMENT] ARGUMENTS ENVIRONMENT Name of the environment to deregister OPTIONS -a, -f, -h, ALIASES $ architect environment:destroy $ architect envs:destroy $ architect env:destroy $ architect env:deregister $ architect environment:deregister

See code: src/commands/environments/destroy.ts

architect help [COMMAND]

display help for architect

USAGE $ architect help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

architect init

Initialize an architect component from an existing docker-compose file

USAGE $ architect init OPTIONS -a, -h, -n, -o,

See code: src/commands/init.ts

architect link [COMPONENTPATH]

Link a local component to the host to be used to power local deployments.

USAGE $ architect link [COMPONENTPATH] OPTIONS -h,

See code: src/commands/link.ts

architect login

Login to the Architect Cloud platform

USAGE $ architect login OPTIONS -e, -h, -p,

See code: src/commands/login.ts

architect logout

Logout from the Architect registry

USAGE $ architect logout OPTIONS -h, -- help show CLI help

See code: src/commands/logout.ts

architect platforms [QUERY]

Search for platforms on Architect Cloud

USAGE $ architect platforms [QUERY] ARGUMENTS QUERY Search query used to filter results OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ architect platform $ architect platform: search $ architect platforms $ architect platforms: search

See code: src/commands/platforms/index.ts

architect platforms:create [PLATFORM]

Register a new platform with Architect Cloud

USAGE $ architect platforms: create [PLATFORM] ARGUMENTS PLATFORM Name to give the platform OPTIONS -a, -h, -h, -k, -t, ALIASES $ architect platforms:register $ architect platform: create $ architect platforms: create

See code: src/commands/platforms/create.ts

architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM]

Deregister a platform from Architect

USAGE $ architect platforms:destroy [PLATFORM] ARGUMENTS PLATFORM Name of the platform to deregister OPTIONS -a, -f, -h, ALIASES $ architect platforms:deregister $ architect platform:destroy $ architect platforms:destroy

See code: src/commands/platforms/destroy.ts

architect register [COMPONENT]

Register a new Component with Architect Cloud

USAGE $ architect register [COMPONENT] ARGUMENTS COMPONENT Path to a component to register OPTIONS -h, -t, ALIASES $ architect component:register $ architect components:register $ architect c:register $ architect comp:register

See code: src/commands/register.ts

architect task COMPONENT TASK

Execute a task in the given environment

USAGE $ architect task COMPONENT TASK ARGUMENTS COMPONENT The name of the component that contains the task to execute TASK The name of the task to execute OPTIONS -a, -e, -h, -l, -o, ALIASES $ architect task:exec

See code: src/commands/task.ts

architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME]

Unlink a component from the host by path or name

USAGE $ architect unlink [COMPONENTPATHORNAME] OPTIONS -h,

See code: src/commands/unlink.ts

Validate that an architect.yml is syntactically correct.

USAGE $ architect validate [CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS] ARGUMENTS CONFIGS_OR_COMPONENTS Path to an architect.yml file or component `account/component:latest`. Multiple components are accepted. OPTIONS -h, ALIASES $ architect component: validate $ architect components: validate $ architect c: validate $ architect comp: validate $ architect validate

See code: src/commands/validate.ts

architect whoami

Get the logged in user

USAGE $ architect whoami OPTIONS -h, ALIASES $ architect whoami

See code: src/commands/whoami.ts