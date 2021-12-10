Helper plugin for building ArcGIS API for JavaScript applications with webpack to copy assets locally.

This version of the plugin is for 4.18 or greater of the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.

For version 4.17 and lower, please see this documentation here.

Features

Requires version 4.18.0 or greater of arcgis-js-api or @arcgis/core .

This plugin is only really useful if you want to copy the @arcgis/core/assets locally to your build. If you do not have that requirement, you may not need this plugin. It is also useful to and minimize the build output using the additional features capability of the plugin.

Options

Options Default Description copyAssets true Should plugin copy assets. assetsDir assets The directory name to copy @arcgis/core/assets to. locales undefined The t9n locales you want included in your build output. If not specified, all locales will be available. features {} ADVANCED - See the Additional Features section userDefinedExcludes [] ADVANCED - You can provide an array modules as string that you want to exclude from the output bundles. For example, you may want to exclude layers you are not using.

Usage

npm install --save-dev @arcgis/webpack-plugin

const ArcGISPlugin = require ( "@arcgis/webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new ArcGISPlugin()] ... }

If you want to specify supported locales, you can define them in the plugin.

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new ArcGISPlugin({ locales : [ 'en' , 'es' ] }) ] ... }

In your application you need to set the assetsPath of @arcgis/core/config .

import config from '@arcgis/core/config' ; config.assetsPath = './assets' ;

Additional Features

Excluding modules

NOTE - Advanced Usage

If you are building a 2D mapping application and do not require 3D, you can exclude 3D related modules by disabling the 3d features . This option will remove 3D modules from the output JavaScript bundles for your application. Please note, this does not impact the file size of the JavaScript used in your application, only in the number of bundles generated.

... plugins: [ new ArcGISPlugin({ features : { "3d" : false } }) ], ...

You also have the option to pass in an array of other modules that you may want to exclude from your application. For example, maybe you are not using a particular set of layers. You can add them to the userDefinedExcludes option.

... plugins: [ new ArcGISPlugin({ userDefinedExcludes : [ "@arcgis/core/layers/BingMapsLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/CSVLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/GeoRSSLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/ImageryLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/KMLLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/MapImageLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/OpenStreetMapLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/StreamLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/WMSLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/WMTSLayer" , "@arcgis/core/layers/WebTileLayer" ] }) ], ...

You can specify that you do not want to copy assets, but want to exclude some modules.

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new ArcGISPlugin({ copyAssets : false , features : { "3d" : false } }) ] ... }

Again, this considered ADVANCED usage, so please use with caution.

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature enhancement? Let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. We do accept pull requests.

Get involved Report issues Contribute code Improve documentation

Licensing

Copyright 2021 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file