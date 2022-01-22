This CLI will allow you to quickly scaffold various applications for the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.

Usage

Prerequisites

You will need node v8+.

NOTE FOR WINDOWS USERS - You may need to install the Windows-Build-Tools to compile npm modules for this project. npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

Installation

From NPM

npm install -g @arcgis/cli

In a terminal, run:

arcgis --help

This will output the following:

Usage: arcgis <name> [dest] -t < type > Commands: arcgis create <name> [dest] Create a new application. arcgis init [ type ] Initialize a new application in current directory arcgis widget <name> [ type ] Create a new Widget. arcgis styles <subcommand> Run commands to work with a custom CSS theme

Quick Start

default template webpack application arcgis create jsapi-app

vite template application arcgis create jsapi-vite-app -t vite

Sample Apps

Features

Create a new application

$ arcgis create <name> [dest] Create a new application. Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --name, -n directory and package name for the new app --dest Directory to create the application in [default: <name>] -- type , -t A project template [choices: "jsapi" . "vite" ] [default: "jsapi" ] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Initialize a new application in current directory

$ arcgis init [ type ] Initialize a new application in current directory Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- type , -t A project template [choices: "jsapi" . "vite" ] [default: "jsapi" ] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Create a new widget

You can scaffold a standalone widget for use in your application. Widgets are saved into a tmp folder.

$ arcgis widget <name> [ type ] Create a new Widget. Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --name, -n Name of new widget -- type , -t A widget template [choices: "jsapi" , "exb" ] [default: "jsapi" ] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Experience Builder Widgets

The CLI can be used to scaffold custom widgets for the ArcGIS Experience Builder Developer Edition.

You will want to run the CLI in the extracted root directory of your Experience Builder installation.

arcgis widget my-widget -t exb

This will install your widget in the Experience Builder folder structure as follows.

<Experience-Builder-Installation> \ client \ your -extensions \ widgets \ MyWidget \

Author a custom theme

Create a new CSS theme.

$ arcgis styles <subcommand> Run subcommands to work with a custom CSS theme Commands: arcgis styles create [theme] Create a custom theme arcgis styles preview [theme] Launch theme-preview test page arcgis styles eject [theme] Eject a built theme ready for deployment arcgis styles list List existing themes in the current project arcgis styles clean Removes any local scaffolding. This should be used when no more theme authoring is to be done in the working directory. arcgis styles scaffold Sets up project scaffolding. This is done automatically when creating a theme for the first time.

Create a new theme

$ arcgis styles create [theme] Create a custom theme Positionals: theme the name of the theme to create [string] [default: "my-custom-theme" ] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -e, --with-examples when specified, the created theme will include examples from the API [boolean] -b, --with-base when specified, the created theme will include base files for local overrides (advanced) [boolean] -f, --force overwrites a theme if it already exists [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Preview a theme

$ arcgis styles preview [theme] Launch theme-preview test page Positionals: theme the name of the theme to preview (this is only needed if there is more than one theme in the workspace) [string] [default: "my-custom-theme" ] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -p, --port port to use for the preview page [number] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Eject a theme

$ arcgis styles eject [theme] Eject a built theme ready for deployment Positionals: theme the name of the theme to eject (this is only needed if there is more than one theme in the workspace) [string] [default: "my-custom-theme" ] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

List themes

$ arcgis styles list List existing themes in the current project Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Clean themes workspace

$ arcgis styles clean Removes any local scaffolding. This should be used when no more theme authoring is to be done in the working directory. Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -f, --force required to clean any local scaffolding used by this utility [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Scaffold styling workspace

$ arcgis styles scaffold Sets up project scaffolding. This is done automatically when creating a theme for the first time. Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -f, --force forces creation of project scaffolding [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature enhancement? Let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. We do accept pull requests.

Get involved Report issues Contribute code Improve documentation

Licensing

Copyright 2020 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file