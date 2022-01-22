This CLI will allow you to quickly scaffold various applications for the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.
You will need node v8+.
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
From NPM
npm install -g @arcgis/cli
In a terminal, run:
arcgis --help
This will output the following:
Usage: arcgis <name> [dest] -t <type>
Commands:
arcgis create <name> [dest] Create a new application.
arcgis init [type] Initialize a new application in current directory
arcgis widget <name> [type] Create a new Widget.
arcgis styles <subcommand> Run commands to work with a custom CSS
theme
default template webpack application
arcgis create jsapi-app
vite template application
arcgis create jsapi-vite-app -t vite
$ arcgis create <name> [dest]
Create a new application.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--name, -n directory and package name for the new app
--dest Directory to create the application in [default: <name>]
--type, -t A project template [choices: "jsapi". "vite"] [default: "jsapi"]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis init [type]
Initialize a new application in current directory
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--type, -t A project template [choices: "jsapi". "vite"] [default: "jsapi"]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
You can scaffold a standalone widget for use in your application. Widgets are saved into a
tmp folder.
$ arcgis widget <name> [type]
Create a new Widget.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--name, -n Name of new widget
--type, -t A widget template [choices: "jsapi", "exb"] [default: "jsapi"]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
The CLI can be used to scaffold custom widgets for the ArcGIS Experience Builder Developer Edition.
You will want to run the CLI in the extracted root directory of your Experience Builder installation.
arcgis widget my-widget -t exb
This will install your widget in the Experience Builder folder structure as follows.
<Experience-Builder-Installation>\client\your-extensions\widgets\MyWidget\
Create a new CSS theme.
$ arcgis styles <subcommand>
Run subcommands to work with a custom CSS theme
Commands:
arcgis styles create [theme] Create a custom theme
arcgis styles preview [theme] Launch theme-preview test page
arcgis styles eject [theme] Eject a built theme ready for deployment
arcgis styles list List existing themes in the current project
arcgis styles clean Removes any local scaffolding. This should be
used when no more theme authoring is to be done
in the working directory.
arcgis styles scaffold Sets up project scaffolding. This is done
automatically when creating a theme for the
first time.
$ arcgis styles create [theme]
Create a custom theme
Positionals:
theme the name of the theme to create [string] [default: "my-custom-theme"]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-e, --with-examples when specified, the created theme will include examples
from the API [boolean]
-b, --with-base when specified, the created theme will include base files
for local overrides (advanced) [boolean]
-f, --force overwrites a theme if it already exists [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis styles preview [theme]
Launch theme-preview test page
Positionals:
theme the name of the theme to preview (this is only needed if there is more
than one theme in the workspace) [string] [default: "my-custom-theme"]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-p, --port port to use for the preview page [number]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis styles eject [theme]
Eject a built theme ready for deployment
Positionals:
theme the name of the theme to eject (this is only needed if there is more
than one theme in the workspace) [string] [default: "my-custom-theme"]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis styles list
List existing themes in the current project
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis styles clean
Removes any local scaffolding. This should be used when no more theme authoring
is to be done in the working directory.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-f, --force required to clean any local scaffolding used by this utility
[boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
$ arcgis styles scaffold
Sets up project scaffolding. This is done automatically when creating a theme
for the first time.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-f, --force forces creation of project scaffolding [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Find a bug or want to request a new feature enhancement? Let us know by submitting an issue.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. We do accept pull requests.
Copyright 2020 Esri
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file