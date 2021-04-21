Last updated at 4/21/2021, 8:43:49 AM
Javascript SDK for forge, which is an awesome framework to write distributed blockchain applications.
npm i @arcblock/forge-sdk
// OR
yarn add @arcblock/forge-sdk
Support Node.js
const ForgeSDK = require('@arcblock/forge-sdk');
// Connect to multi endpoints
ForgeSDK.connect('https://test.abtnetwork.io/api', { name: 'test' });
ForgeSDK.connect('https://zinc.abtnetwork.io/api', { name: 'zinc' });
ForgeSDK.connect('tcp://127.0.0.1:28210', { name: 'local' });
// Declare on test chain
ForgeSDK.sendDeclareTx({
tx: { itx: { moniker: 'abcd' } },
wallet: ForgeSDK.Wallet.fromRandom(),
}).then(console.log);
// Get zinc chain info
ForgeSDK.getChainInfo({ conn: 'zinc' }).then(console.log);
// Get local chain info
ForgeSDK.getChainInfo({ conn: 'local' }).then(console.log);
If you want to support both node.js and browser, please use lite version And the lite version only supports http connections
import ForgeSDK from '@arcblock/forge-sdk/lite';
ForgeSDK.connect('https://test.abtnetwork.io/api', { name: 'test' });
ForgeSDK.getChainInfo().then(console.log);
const ForgeSDK = require('@arcblock/forge-sdk');
const bn = ForgeSDK.Util.fromTokenToUnit(10, 16);
console.log(bn);
const ForgeSDK = require('@arcblock/forge-sdk');
const wallet = ForgeSDK.Wallet.fromRandom();
console.log(wallet.toJSON());
const ForgeSDK = require('@arcblock/forge-sdk');
const message = ForgeSDK.Message.createMessage('Transaction', { from: 'abcd' });
console.log(message);
https://docs.arcblock.io/forge/sdks/javascript/latest/
Forge javascript sdk works with node.js v8.x or above, checkout Travis for status.
