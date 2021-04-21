Table of Contents

Introduction

Last updated at 4/21/2021, 8:43:49 AM

Javascript SDK for forge, which is an awesome framework to write distributed blockchain applications.

Packages

Install

npm i @arcblock/forge-sdk // OR yarn add @arcblock/forge-sdk

Usage

Support Node.js

const ForgeSDK = require ( '@arcblock/forge-sdk' ); ForgeSDK.connect( 'https://test.abtnetwork.io/api' , { name : 'test' }); ForgeSDK.connect( 'https://zinc.abtnetwork.io/api' , { name : 'zinc' }); ForgeSDK.connect( 'tcp://127.0.0.1:28210' , { name : 'local' }); ForgeSDK.sendDeclareTx({ tx : { itx : { moniker : 'abcd' } }, wallet : ForgeSDK.Wallet.fromRandom(), }).then( console .log); ForgeSDK.getChainInfo({ conn : 'zinc' }).then( console .log); ForgeSDK.getChainInfo({ conn : 'local' }).then( console .log);

ES6

If you want to support both node.js and browser, please use lite version And the lite version only supports http connections

import ForgeSDK from '@arcblock/forge-sdk/lite' ; ForgeSDK.connect( 'https://test.abtnetwork.io/api' , { name : 'test' }); ForgeSDK.getChainInfo().then( console .log);

Util

const ForgeSDK = require ( '@arcblock/forge-sdk' ); const bn = ForgeSDK.Util.fromTokenToUnit( 10 , 16 ); console .log(bn);

Wallet

const ForgeSDK = require ( '@arcblock/forge-sdk' ); const wallet = ForgeSDK.Wallet.fromRandom(); console .log(wallet.toJSON());

Message

const ForgeSDK = require ( '@arcblock/forge-sdk' ); const message = ForgeSDK.Message.createMessage( 'Transaction' , { from : 'abcd' }); console .log(message);

Documentation

https://docs.arcblock.io/forge/sdks/javascript/latest/

Contribution

Checkout CONTRIBUTION.md

Compatibility

Forge javascript sdk works with node.js v8.x or above, checkout Travis for status.

Report a Bug?

Bugs and feature requests please create new issues here

