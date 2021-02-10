XMLHttpRequest Emulation for node.js

This is an npm package that implements the W3C XMLHttpRequest specification on top of the node.js APIs.

Supported Platforms

This library is tested against the following platforms.

Keep in mind that the versions above are not hard requirements.

Installation and Usage

The preferred installation method is to add the library to the dependencies section in your package.json .

{ "dependencies" : { "xhr2" : "*" } }

Alternatively, npm can be used to install the library directly.

npm install xhr2

Once the library is installed, require -ing it returns the XMLHttpRequest constructor.

var XMLHttpRequest = require ( 'xhr2' );

The other objects that are usually defined in an XHR environment are hanging off of XMLHttpRequest .

var XMLHttpRequestUpload = XMLHttpRequest.XMLHttpRequestUpload;

MDN (the Mozilla Developer Network) has a great intro to XMLHttpRequest.

This library's CoffeeDocs can be used as quick reference to the XMLHttpRequest specification parts that were implemented.

Features

The following standard features are implemented.

http and https URI protocols

and URI protocols Basic authentication according to the XMLHttpRequest specification

request and response header management

send() accepts the following data types: String, ArrayBufferView, ArrayBuffer (deprecated in the standard)

accepts the following data types: String, ArrayBufferView, ArrayBuffer (deprecated in the standard) responseType values: text , json , arraybuffer

values: , , readystatechange and download progress events

and download progress events overrideMimeType()

abort()

timeout

automated redirection following

The following node.js extensions are implemented.

send() accepts a node.js Buffer

accepts a node.js Buffer Setting responseType to buffer produces a node.js Buffer

to produces a node.js Buffer nodejsSet does XHR network configuration that is not exposed in browsers, for security reasons

The following standard features are not implemented.

FormData

Blob

file:// URIs

URIs data: URIs

URIs upload progress events

synchronous operation

Same-origin policy checks and CORS

cookie processing

Versioning

The library aims to implement the W3C XMLHttpRequest specification, so the library's API will always be a (hopefully growing) subset of the API in the specification.

Development

The following commands will get the source tree in a node-xhr2/ directory and build the library.

git clone git://github.com/pwnall/node-xhr2.git cd node-xhr2 npm install npm pack

Installing CoffeeScript globally will let you type cake instead of node_modules/.bin/cake

npm install -g coffeescript

The library comes with unit tests that exercise the XMLHttpRequest API.

cake test

The tests themselves can be tested by running them in a browser environment, where a different XMLHttpRequest implementation is available. Both Google Chrome and Firefox deviate from the specification in small ways, so it's best to run the tests in both browsers and mentally compute an intersection of the failing tests.

cake webtest BROWSER=firefox cake webtest

Copyright and License

The library is Copyright (c) 2013 Victor Costan, and distributed under the MIT License.