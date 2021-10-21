openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@aragon/rpc-messenger

by aragon
2.0.0 (see all)

(Aragon 1) A monorepo of JavaScript libraries for interacting with Aragon

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

3

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aragonAPI

The layer between aragonOS, the Aragon client and Aragon apps. Use it to build your own Aragon app.

Package Version Downloads
@aragon/api NPM version Downloads
@aragon/api-react NPM version Downloads
@aragon/rpc-messenger NPM version Downloads
@aragon/wrapper NPM version Downloads

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial