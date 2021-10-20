a toolkit for developers to seamlessly integrate DAO functionality into apps.
Aragon Connect is still in active development and its API might change until it reaches 1.0.
// Connects to an organization.
const org = await connect('org.aragonid.eth', 'thegraph')
// Intents can be converted in a transaction.
const intent = await org.removeApp('0x…')
// Get the transactions for the intent with the current account
const transactions = await intent.transactions(wallet.address)
// Sign the generated transactions
for (const transaction of transactions) {
await ethers.sendTransaction(transaction.toEthers())
}
Please have a look at the documentation website. If you never used the library before, we highly recommend starting with the Getting Started guide.
|Name
|Description
|Size
|Version
@aragon/connect
|The main package. Contains
connect().
@aragon/connect-react
|React API for Connect.
@aragon/connect-core
|Core library (used by connectors).
@aragon/connect-ethereum
|Ethereum connector (in progress − included in @aragon/connect).
@aragon/connect-thegraph
|TheGraph connector (included in @aragon/connect).
@aragon/connect-finance
|Connector for the Finance app.
@aragon/connect-tokens
|Connector for the Tokens app.
@aragon/connect-voting
|Connector for the Voting app.