@aragon/connect-thegraph

by aragon
0.7.0 (see all)

(Aragon 1) Seamlessly integrate DAO functionality into web and node.js apps.

155

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

7

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Aragon Connect

a toolkit for developers to seamlessly integrate DAO functionality into apps.

codecov

Aragon Connect is still in active development and its API might change until it reaches 1.0.

Usage

// Connects to an organization.
const org = await connect('org.aragonid.eth', 'thegraph')

// Intents can be converted in a transaction.
const intent = await org.removeApp('0x…')

// Get the transactions for the intent with the current account
const transactions = await intent.transactions(wallet.address)

// Sign the generated transactions
for (const transaction of transactions) {
  await ethers.sendTransaction(transaction.toEthers())
}

Documentation

Please have a look at the documentation website. If you never used the library before, we highly recommend starting with the Getting Started guide.

Packages

NameDescriptionSizeVersion
@aragon/connectThe main package. Contains connect().
@aragon/connect-reactReact API for Connect.
@aragon/connect-coreCore library (used by connectors).
@aragon/connect-ethereumEthereum connector (in progress − included in @aragon/connect).
@aragon/connect-thegraphTheGraph connector (included in @aragon/connect).
@aragon/connect-financeConnector for the Finance app.
@aragon/connect-tokensConnector for the Tokens app.
@aragon/connect-votingConnector for the Voting app.

