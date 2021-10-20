Aragon Connect

a toolkit for developers to seamlessly integrate DAO functionality into apps.

Aragon Connect is still in active development and its API might change until it reaches 1.0.

Usage

const org = await connect( 'org.aragonid.eth' , 'thegraph' ) const intent = await org.removeApp( '0x…' ) const transactions = await intent.transactions(wallet.address) for ( const transaction of transactions) { await ethers.sendTransaction(transaction.toEthers()) }

Documentation

Please have a look at the documentation website. If you never used the library before, we highly recommend starting with the Getting Started guide.

Packages