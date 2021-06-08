The aragonCLI (Command Line Interface) is used to create and develop Aragon Apps, as well as to interact with DAOs (create, install apps, inspect permissions, etc.).
Periodically, after some testing has been done, we mark
nightly builds as
stable.
This build is recommended to most people, especially devs that are getting started and not familiar
with the stack, or anyone who values stability over the bleeding-edge features.
npm install --global @aragon/cli
To install an older version:
npm install --global @aragon/cli@7.1.3
Stable versions:
|Version
|NPM page
|Docs
|Release date
v7.1.3
|2020-03-27
Nightly builds may contain features in their early stages, expect things to break!
Get a sneak peek at the next version of the CLI, and help us making it better in the process! Please try it out and let us know early and often if you find any bugs or regressions. Thanks!
npm install --global @aragon/cli@nightly
It can also be built and installed from the source code:
git clone https://github.com/aragon/aragon-cli.git
cd aragon-cli
npm install
npm run build
|Package
|Version (latest/stable)
|Version (nightly)
|Downloads
create-aragon-app
toolkit
In the root of the repository, run:
npm run pretest
And then run:
npm test