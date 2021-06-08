aragonCLI

The aragonCLI (Command Line Interface) is used to create and develop Aragon Apps, as well as to interact with DAOs (create, install apps, inspect permissions, etc.).

Stable builds 🌳

Periodically, after some testing has been done, we mark nightly builds as stable . This build is recommended to most people, especially devs that are getting started and not familiar with the stack, or anyone who values stability over the bleeding-edge features.

npm install --global @aragon/cli

To install an older version:

npm install --global @aragon/cli@7.1.3

Stable versions:

Version NPM page Docs Release date v7.1.3 2020-03-27

Nightly builds 🌒

Nightly builds may contain features in their early stages, expect things to break!

Get a sneak peek at the next version of the CLI, and help us making it better in the process! Please try it out and let us know early and often if you find any bugs or regressions. Thanks!

npm install --global @aragon/cli@nightly

It can also be built and installed from the source code:

git clone https://github.com/aragon/aragon-cli.git cd aragon-cli npm install npm run build

Tests

In the root of the repository, run:

npm run pretest

And then run: