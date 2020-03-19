AraGen

Generate an Aragon environment

Requirements

npm

git

How to

npm i npm start

Yes, you are done. Happy hacking 🔥🦅!

If you happen to stop ganache, just:

npm run start-ganache

Using snapshots

The Aragen package published to NPM contains a ganache snapshot that can be used to quickly start a chain with the entire Aragon system ready.

By default it has set up:

ENS: 0x5f6f7e8cc7346a11ca2def8f827b7a0b612c56a1

DAO_FACTORY: 0x5d94e3e7aec542ab0f9129b9a7badeb5b3ca0f77

MINIME_FACTORY: 0xd526b7aba39cccf76422835e7fd5327b98ad73c9

FIFResolvingRegistrar: 0xf1f8aac64036cdd399886b1c157b7e3b361093f3

APM: ens.addr('aragonpm.eth')

AragonID: ens.owner('aragonid.eth')

Aragon apps: As APM repos, e.g. apm.getLatest('voting.aragonpm.eth')

Templates: As APM repos, e.g. apm.getLatest('democracy-template.aragonpm.eth')

To use directly with ganache-cli:

npm install @ aragon / aragen npx aragen start

If you wish to access from code, for example to run ganache-core directly:

const aragonSnapshot = path.resolve( require .resolve( "@aragon/aragen" ), "../aragon-ganache" );

CI

If you need to trigger the CI so a new snapshot is generated and publish to NPM, you need to tag the release by bumping the NPM version and commit to master.