openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@aragon/aragen

by aragon
5.4.3 (see all)

(Aragon 1) Generate an Aragon environment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

11

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AraGen Build Status npm

Generate an Aragon environment

Requirements

  • npm
  • git

How to

npm i
npm start

Yes, you are done. Happy hacking 🔥🦅!

If you happen to stop ganache, just:

npm run start-ganache

Using snapshots

The Aragen package published to NPM contains a ganache snapshot that can be used to quickly start a chain with the entire Aragon system ready.

By default it has set up:

  • ENS: 0x5f6f7e8cc7346a11ca2def8f827b7a0b612c56a1
  • DAO_FACTORY: 0x5d94e3e7aec542ab0f9129b9a7badeb5b3ca0f77
  • MINIME_FACTORY: 0xd526b7aba39cccf76422835e7fd5327b98ad73c9
  • FIFResolvingRegistrar: 0xf1f8aac64036cdd399886b1c157b7e3b361093f3
  • APM: ens.addr('aragonpm.eth')
  • AragonID: ens.owner('aragonid.eth')
  • Aragon apps: As APM repos, e.g. apm.getLatest('voting.aragonpm.eth')
  • Templates: As APM repos, e.g. apm.getLatest('democracy-template.aragonpm.eth')

To use directly with ganache-cli:

npm install @aragon/aragen
npx aragen start

If you wish to access from code, for example to run ganache-core directly:

const aragonSnapshot = path.resolve(
  require.resolve("@aragon/aragen"),
  "../aragon-ganache"
);

CI

If you need to trigger the CI so a new snapshot is generated and publish to NPM, you need to tag the release by bumping the NPM version and commit to master.

npm version [major, minor, patch]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial