Generate an Aragon environment
npm
git
npm i
npm start
Yes, you are done. Happy hacking 🔥🦅!
If you happen to stop ganache, just:
npm run start-ganache
The Aragen package published to NPM contains a ganache snapshot that can be used to quickly start a chain with the entire Aragon system ready.
By default it has set up:
0x5f6f7e8cc7346a11ca2def8f827b7a0b612c56a1
0x5d94e3e7aec542ab0f9129b9a7badeb5b3ca0f77
0xd526b7aba39cccf76422835e7fd5327b98ad73c9
0xf1f8aac64036cdd399886b1c157b7e3b361093f3
ens.addr('aragonpm.eth')
ens.owner('aragonid.eth')
apm.getLatest('voting.aragonpm.eth')
apm.getLatest('democracy-template.aragonpm.eth')
To use directly with ganache-cli:
npm install @aragon/aragen
npx aragen start
If you wish to access from code, for example to run ganache-core directly:
const aragonSnapshot = path.resolve(
require.resolve("@aragon/aragen"),
"../aragon-ganache"
);
If you need to trigger the CI so a new snapshot is generated and publish to NPM, you need to tag the release by bumping the NPM version and commit to master.
npm version [major, minor, patch]