A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
Check out the examples:
yarn add react-easy-crop
or
npm install react-easy-crop --save
The Cropper is styled with
position: absoluteto take the full space of its parent. Thus, you need to wrap it with an element that uses
position: relativeor the Cropper will fill the whole page.
import Cropper from 'react-easy-crop'
const Demo = () => {
const [crop, setCrop] = useState({ x: 0, y: 0 })
const [zoom, setZoom] = useState(1)
const onCropComplete = useCallback((croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels) => {
console.log(croppedArea, croppedAreaPixels)
}, [])
return (
<Cropper
image={yourImage}
crop={crop}
zoom={zoom}
aspect={4 / 3}
onCropChange={setCrop}
onCropComplete={onCropComplete}
onZoomChange={setZoom}
/>
)
}
This component requires some styles to be available in the document. By default, you don't need to do anything, the component will automatically inject the required styles in the document head. If you want to disable this behaviour and manually inject the CSS, you can set the
disableAutomaticStylesInjection prop to
true and use the file available in the package:
react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop.css.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
|string
|The image to be cropped.
image or
video is required.
video
|string or
Array<{ src: string; type?: string }>
|The video to be cropped.
image or
video is required.
crop
{ x: number, y: number }
|✓
|Position of the media.
{ x: 0, y: 0 } will center the media under the cropper.
zoom
|number
|Zoom of the media between
minZoom and
maxZoom. Defaults to 1.
rotation
|number (in degrees)
|Rotation of the media. Defaults to 0.
aspect
|number
|Aspect of the cropper. The value is the ratio between its width and its height. The default value is
4/3
minZoom
|number
|Minimum zoom of the media. Defaults to 1.
maxZoom
|number
|Maximum zoom of the media. Defaults to 3.
zoomWithScroll
|boolean
|Enable zoom by scrolling. Defaults to
true
cropShape
|'rect' | 'round'
|Shape of the crop area. Defaults to 'rect'.
cropSize
{ width: number, height: number }
|Size of the crop area (in pixels). If you don't provide it, it will be computed automatically using the
aspect prop and the media size. You should probably not use this option and should rely on aspect instead. See https://github.com/ricardo-ch/react-easy-crop/issues/186.
showGrid
|boolean
|Whether to show or not the grid (third-lines). Defaults to
true.
zoomSpeed
|number
|Multiplies the value by which the zoom changes. Defaults to 1.
objectFit demo
|'contain', 'horizontal-cover' or 'vertical-cover'
|Specifies how the image is shown in the cropper:.
contain: the image will be adjusted to be fully visible,
horizontal-cover: the image will horizontally fill the cropper,
vertical-cover: the image will vertically fill the cropper. Defaults to "contain".
onCropChange
|crop => void
|✓
|Called everytime the crop is changed. Use it to update your
crop state.
onZoomChange
|zoom => void
|Called everytime the zoom is changed. Use it to update your
zoom state.
onRotationChange
|rotation => void
|Called everytime the rotation is changed (with mobile gestures). Use it to update your
rotation state.
onCropSizeChange
|cropSize => void
|Called when a change in either the cropSize width or the cropSize height occurs.
onCropComplete
|Function
|Called when the user stops moving the media or stops zooming. It will be passed the corresponding cropped area on the media in percentages and pixels (rounded to the nearest integer)
onCropAreaChange
|Function
|Very similar to
onCropComplete but is triggered for every user interaction instead of waiting for the user to stop.
transform
|string
|CSS transform to apply to the image in the editor. Defaults to
translate(${crop.x}px, ${crop.y}px) rotate(${rotation}deg) scale(${zoom}) with variables being pulled from props.
style
{ containerStyle: object, mediaStyle: object, cropAreaStyle: object }
|Custom styles to be used with the Cropper. Styles passed via the style prop are merged with the defaults.
classes
{ containerClassName: string, mediaClassName: string, cropAreaClassName: string }
|Custom class names to be used with the Cropper. Classes passed via the classes prop are merged with the defaults. If you have CSS specificity issues, you should probably use the
disableAutomaticStylesInjection prop.
mediaProps
|object
|The properties you want to apply to the media tag ( or depending on your media)
restrictPosition
|boolean
|Whether the position of the media should be restricted to the boundaries of the cropper. Useful setting in case of
zoom < 1 or if the cropper should preserve all media content while forcing a specific aspect ratio for media throughout the application. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1rmqky233q.
initialCroppedAreaPercentages
{ width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number}
|Use this to set the initial crop position/zoom of the cropper (for example, when editing a previously cropped media). The value should be the same as the
croppedArea passed to
onCropComplete. This is the preferred way of restoring the previously set crop because
croppedAreaPixels is rounded, and when used for restoration, may result in a slight drifting crop/zoom
initialCroppedAreaPixels
{ width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number}
|Use this to set the initial crop position/zoom of the cropper (for example, when editing a previously cropped media). The value should be the same as the
croppedAreaPixels passed to
onCropComplete Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/pmj19vp2yx.
onInteractionStart
Function
|Called everytime a user starts a wheel, touch or mousedown event.
onInteractionEnd
Function
|Called everytime a user ends a wheel, touch or mousedown event.
onMediaLoaded
Function
|Called when media gets loaded. Gets passed an
mediaSize object like
{ width, height, naturalWidth, naturalHeight }
disableAutomaticStylesInjection
|boolean
|Whether to auto inject styles using a style tag in the document head on component mount. When disabled you need to import the css file into your application manually (style file is available in
react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop.css). Example with sass/scss
@import "~react-easy-crop/react-easy-crop";.
This callback is the one you should use to save the cropped area of the media. It's passed 2 arguments:
croppedArea: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the media dimension
croppedAreaPixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.
Both arguments have the following shape:
const area = {
x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
y: number,
width: number, // width of the cropped area
height: number, // height of the cropped area
}
This is the exact same callback as
onCropComplete, but is triggered for all user interactions.
It can be used if you are not performing any render action on it.
croppedArea: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the media dimension
croppedAreaPixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.
Both arguments have the following shape:
const area = {
x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
y: number,
width: number, // width of the cropped area
height: number, // height of the cropped area
}
Called when media gets successfully loaded. This is useful if you want to have a custom zoom/crop strategy based on media size.
Example:
const CONTAINER_HEIGHT = 300
const CroppedImage = ({ image }) => {
const [crop, onCropChange] = React.useState({ x: 0, y: 0 })
const [zoom, onZoomChange] = React.useState(1)
return (
<Cropper
image={image}
crop={crop}
zoom={zoom}
onCropChange={onCropChange}
onZoomChange={onZoomChange}
onMediaLoaded={(mediaSize) => {
// Adapt zoom based on media size to fit max height
onZoomChange(CONTAINER_HEIGHT / mediaSize.naturalHeight)
}}
/>
)
}
yarn
yarn start
Now, open
http://localhost:3001/index.html and start hacking!
