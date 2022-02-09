This script creates a valid and compliant CycloneDX Software Bill-of-Materials (SBOM) containing an aggregate of all project dependencies for node.js, php, python, ruby, rust, java, .Net and Go projects in XML and JSON format. CycloneDX 1.4 is a lightweight SBOM specification that is easily created, human and machine readable, and simple to parse.
|Language
|Package format
|node.js
|package-lock.json, pnpm-lock.yaml, yarn.lock, rush.js, bower.json, .min.js
|java
|maven (pom.xml [1]), gradle (build.gradle, .kts), scala (sbt), bazel
|php
|composer.lock
|python
|setup.py, requirements.txt [2], Pipfile.lock, poetry.lock, bdist_wheel, .whl
|go
|binary, go.mod, go.sum, Gopkg.lock
|ruby
|Gemfile.lock, gemspec
|rust
|Cargo.toml, Cargo.lock
|.Net
|.csproj, packages.config, project.assets.json [3], packages.lock.json, .nupkg
|docker / oci image
|All supported languages excluding OS packages
NOTE:
Footnotes:
For node.js projects, lock files are parsed initially so the SBoM would include all dependencies including dev dependencies. An AST parser powered by babel-parser is then used to detect packages that are imported and used by non-test code. Such imported packages would automatically have their
scope property set to
required in the resulting SBoM.
This attribute can be later used for various purposes. For example, dep-scan use this attribute to prioritize vulnerabilities. Tools such dependency track, unfortunately, do not include this feature and hence might over-report the CVEs.
Use a tool like jq in this case to produce a json containing only the required components and ingest the same to dependency track.
For go,
go mod why command is used to identify required packages. For php, composer lock file is used to distinguish required (packages) from optional (packages-dev).
npm install -g @appthreat/cdxgen
$ cdxgen -h
Options:
-o, --output Output file for bom.xml or bom.json. Default console
-t, --type Project type
-r, --recurse Recurse mode suitable for mono-repos [boolean]
-p, --print Print the SBoM as a table [boolean]
-c, --resolve-class Resolve class names for packages. jars only for now.
[boolean]
--server-url Dependency track or AppThreat server url. Eg:
https://deptrack.appthreat.io
--api-key Dependency track or AppThreat server api key
--project-name Dependency track or AppThreat project name. Default use
the directory name
--project-version Dependency track or AppThreat project version. Default
master [default: "master"]
--project-id Dependency track or AppThreat project id. Either
provide the id or the project name and version together
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h Show help [boolean]
Minimal example.
cdxgen -o bom.json
NOTE:
cdxgen would always produce bom in both xml and json format as per CycloneDX 1.4 specification. json is the recommended format.
For a java project. This would automatically detect maven, gradle or sbt and build bom accordingly
cdxgen -t java -o bom.json
To print the SBoM as a table pass
-p argument.
cdxgen -t java -o bom.json -p
To recursively generate a single BoM for all languages pass
-r argument.
cdxgen -r -o bom.json
docker type is automatically detected based on the presence of values such as
sha256 or
docker.io prefix etc.
cdxgen odoo@sha256:4e1e147f0e6714e8f8c5806d2b484075b4076ca50490577cdf9162566086d15e -o /tmp/bom.json
You can also pass
-t docker for simple labels. Only the
latest tag would be pulled if none was specified.
cdxgen shiftleft/scan-slim -o /tmp/bom.json -t docker
You can also pass the .tar file of a container image.
docker save -o /tmp/slim.tar shiftleft/scan-slim
podman save -q --format oci-archive -o /tmp/slim.tar shiftleft/scan-slim
cdxgen /tmp/slim.tar -o /tmp/bom.json -t docker
NOTE:
Setup podman in either rootless or remote mode
On Linux, do not forget to start the podman socket which is required for API access.
systemctl --user enable --now podman.socket
systemctl --user start podman.socket
podman system service -t 0 &
cdxgen can generate a BoM file from a given war file.
# cdxgen -t java app.war
cdxgen app.war
Sometimes it is necessary to resolve class names contained in jar files. By passing an optional argument
--resolve-class, it is possible to get cdxgen create a separate mapping file with the jar name (including the version) as the key and class names list as a value.
cdxgen -t java --resolve-class -o bom.json
This would create a bom.json.map file with the jar - class name mapping. Refer to these examples to learn about the structure.
cdxgen can automatically query the public registries such as maven or npm or nuget to resolve the package licenses. This is a time consuming operation and is disabled by default. To enable, set the environment variable
FETCH_LICENSE to
true as shown.
export FETCH_LICENSE=true
|Variable
|Description
|SCAN_DEBUG_MODE
|Set to debug to enable debug messages
|GITHUB_TOKEN
|Specify GitHub token to prevent traffic shaping while querying license and repo information
|MVN_CMD
|Set to override maven command
|MVN_ARGS
|Set to pass additional arguments such as profile or settings to maven
|MAVEN_HOME
|Specify maven home
|GRADLE_CACHE_DIR
|Specify gradle cache directory. Useful for class name resolving
|GRADLE_MULTI_PROJECT_MODE
|Set this variable for gradle multi-project applications. Do not use this with recurse mode.
|SBT_CACHE_DIR
|Specify sbt cache directory. Useful for class name resolving
|FETCH_LICENSE
|Set to true to fetch license information from the registry. npm and golang only
|USE_GOSUM
|Set to true to generate BOMs for golang projects using go.sum as the dependency source of truth, instead of go.mod
|CDXGEN_TIMEOUT_MS
|Default timeout for known execution involving maven, gradle or sbt
|BAZEL_TARGET
|Bazel target to build. Default :all (Eg: //java-maven)
Use the GitHub action to automatically generate and upload bom to the server. Refer to
nodejs.yml in this repo for a working example.
Use this custom builder and refer to the readme for instruction.
The package published on npm would include additional binary executables under the plugins directory. These executables provide functionality that are difficult to implement with node.js alone. Example for this is the
goversion plugin which helps with module identification for go binaries. The source code for all the plugins would be published inside the thirdparty directory.
Use the CycloneDX CLI tool for advanced use cases such as conversion, diff and signing.
Permission to modify and redistribute is granted under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for the full license.