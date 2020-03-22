An efficient and fast web component that gives you a beautiful masonry layout
Go here to see a demo https://appnest-demo.firebaseapp.com/masonry-layout.
npm i @appnest/masonry-layout
If you prefer to use
umd bundle you can load
https://unpkg.com/@appnest/masonry-layout/umd/masonry-layout.min.js instead.
Import
@appnest/masonry-layout somewhere in your code and you're ready to go! Simply add the
masonry-layout element to your
html and then add your elements in between the start and closing tags.
<masonry-layout>
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
<div>4</div>
<div>5</div>
</masonry-layout>
Customize the functionality by applying the attributes.
The
cols attribute specifies the amount of columns. The default value is
auto which ensures to distribute the elements based on the available width.
<masonry-layout cols="5">
...
</masonry-layout>
The
gap attribute specifies how many pixels the gap between the elements should be. The default value is
24px.
<masonry-layout gap="50">
...
</masonry-layout>
The
maxcolwidth specifies how many pixels a column can maximum have when the
cols attribute is set to
auto. The default value is
400px.
<masonry-layout maxcolwidth="200">
...
</masonry-layout>
The
debounce attribute specifies the amount of time in ms the layout reflow debounces each time the size of the masonry layout changes. This reflow is debounced to avoid the layout algorithm being invoked too many times in a row. The default value is
300ms.
<masonry-layout debounce="500">
...
</masonry-layout>
If you want to force layout to can call the
layout() function on the masonry layout.
document.querySelector("masonry-layout").layout();
If you wish to debounce the layout you can call the
scheduleLayout() function instead.
document.querySelector("masonry-layout").scheduleLayout();
Here's a complete overview of the element.
Masonry layout web component. It places the slotted elements in the optimal position based on the available vertical space, just like mason fitting stones in a wall.
<masonry-layout><div class="item"></div><div class="item"></div></masonry-layout>
|Property
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
cols
cols
number \| "auto"
|The amount of columns.
debounce
debounce
number
|The ms of debounce when the element resizes.
gap
gap
number
|The gap in pixels between the columns.
layout
maxColWidth
maxcolwidth
number
|The maximum width of each column if cols are set to auto.
onResize
onSlotChange
|Method
|Type
|Description
layout
(): void
|Layouts the elements.
onResize
(entries?: object \| undefined): void
|Each time the element resizes we need to schedule a layout
if the amount available columns has has changed.
onSlotChange
(): void
renderCols
(colCount: number): void
|Render X amount of columns.
scheduleLayout
(ms?: number): void
|Schedules a layout.
|Name
|Description
|Items that should be distributed in the layout.
|Part
|Description
column
|Each column of the masonry layout.
column-index
|The specific column at the given index (eg. column-0 would target the first column and so on)
If you are going to support older browsers that doesn't support Custom Elements, Shadow Dom or ResizeObservers you should polyfill the features. You can do this very easily by using the brilliant polfiller service. This can be done in one line of code by adding the following to your
index.html before you import the
masonry-layout.
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=es,template,shadow-dom,custom-elements,resizeobserver"></script>
Licensed under MIT.